Famed Australian broadcaster denies ‘baseless’ sex offence charges

Famed Australian broadcaster and former Wallabies coach Alan Jones said Wednesday he is “certainly not guilty” of alleged historical sex crimes, after his first court appearance.

The 83-year-old is a household name across Australia and for years he held immense sway through his conservative radio talk show.

Jones was arrested last month at his luxury Sydney apartment by detectives from a dedicated child abuse squad.

At the time he was charged with 26 offences against several alleged victims spanning between 2001 and 2019, New South Wales Police said.

Among the charges were 11 counts of aggravated indecent assault against people who had been employed by Jones.

On Wednesday an additional eight charges were laid against Jones in a Sydney court, bringing the total number of alleged offences to 34.

Jones’s lawyer Bryan Wrench formally entered not-guilty pleas to all 34 charges.

He added that his client, who remains on bail, “looks forward to clearing his name” at a jury trial scheduled for next year.

Outside court Jones — addressing the charges for the first time since his arrest — said he was “certainly not guilty” and was “emphatic” he would defend “every charge”.

“These allegations are all either baseless or they distort the truth,” he told reporters.

Jones said that prior to his arrest police had given him no opportunity to “answer any of these allegations”.

“I have never indecently assaulted these people. The law assumes that I’m not guilty, and I am not guilty,” he added.

As Jones walked to a waiting car, shielded by his legal team, he was heckled by members of the public.

– Speechwriter, rugby coach –

Jones has had a colourful and varied career.

He coached the Australian men’s rugby team, was a speechwriter for a prime minister and taught at one of the country’s most prestigious schools.

He rose to fame while coaching the Wallabies in the 1980s, leading them to a rare “Grand Slam” over England, Wales, Ireland and Scotland.

His feats as a coach and administrator earned him a place in Australia’s sports hall of fame, where he was inducted in 1989.

But it was Jones’s subsequent career as a radio talkback host that cemented his influence in Australian public life.

At the height of his powers politicians from both sides would scramble to stay friendly with right-leaning Jones and his hit radio show.

Jones retired from the show in 2020.