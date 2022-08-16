Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Falling water levels on River Rhine raise fears for German industry

Germany’s main industry lobby group warned Tuesday that plunging water levels in the Rhine River are making it harder to transport cargo.

Published

The Rhine at Mannheim, in the Rhine-Neckar industrial area. Source - Ikar.us, CC SA 3.0.
The Rhine at Mannheim, in the Rhine-Neckar industrial area. Source - Ikar.us, CC SA 3.0.

Germany’s main industry lobby group warned Tuesday that plunging water levels in the Rhine River are making it harder to transport cargo.

All across Europe, rivers are succumbing to the ever-present heat and drought that is reducing once mighty rivers to trickles of their former selves. In France, the Loire can now be crossed on foot, while in Italy, the Po River is running two meters lower than normal.

As it is with many countries in Europe, the Russian invasion of Ukraine created supply shortages and higher prices, not to mention fuel problems for energy. But for nations dependent on their river systems for the transport of supplies and goods, the excessive heat and lack of precipitation has been terrible to bear.

Driven by climate breakdown, an unusually dry winter and spring followed by record-breaking summer temperatures and repeated heatwaves have left Europe’s essential waterways under-replenished and, increasingly, overheated.

CTV News Canada is reporting that on Tuesday, the Rhine’s level at Emmerich, near the Dutch border, dropped by a further four centimeters (1.6 inches) in 24 hours, hitting zero on the depth gauge.

The record low measurement Tuesday morning highlights the extreme lack of water caused by months of drought affecting much of Europe. “The ongoing drought and the low water levels threaten the supply security of industry,” said Holger Loesch, deputy head of the BDI business lobby group.

Loesch said shifting cargo from the river to train or transport was difficult because of limited rail capacity and a lack of drivers.

“It’s only a question of time before facilities in the chemical and steel industry have to be switched off, petroleum and construction materials won’t reach their destination, and high-capacity and heavy-goods transports can’t be carried out anymore,” he said, adding that this could lead to supply bottlenecks and short-time work might result.

Germany’s weather service has forecast heavy rain toward the end of the week that could provide some relief to river shipping companies.

In this article:BDIBusiness lobby group, Climate change, Europe, Heatwave and drought, Rhine River, Rivers in Europe, shifting cargo
Written By

Karen Graham is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for environmental news. Karen's view of what is happening in our world is colored by her love of history and how the past influences events taking place today. Her belief in man's part in the care of the planet and our environment has led her to focus on the need for action in dealing with climate change. It was said by Geoffrey C. Ward, "Journalism is merely history's first draft." Everyone who writes about what is happening today is indeed, writing a small part of our history.

You may also like:

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Laura Sánchez attend the Los Angeles premiere of Amazon Prime Video's "The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power" Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Laura Sánchez attend the Los Angeles premiere of Amazon Prime Video's "The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power"

Entertainment

Amazon’s Bezos attends premiere for $1bn ‘Lord of the Rings’ prequel

It has been dubbed the most expensive show ever made, but producers of Amazon's "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power."

10 hours ago

Tech & Science

Google wobble: Time to diversify?

The Google search engine was down and problems with Gmail, Google maps and Google images were reported.

10 hours ago

Tech & Science

Space mission shows Earth’s water may be from asteroids: study

Water may have been brought to Earth by asteroids from the outer edges of the solar system, scientists said.

10 hours ago
The United States has provided key economic and military backing to Kyiv The United States has provided key economic and military backing to Kyiv

World

Putin accuses US of trying to ‘prolong’ Ukraine conflict

Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Washington on Tuesday of drawing out the war in Ukraine.

10 hours ago