Extreme lake-effect snow freezes Northern New York – Five feet possible

Taken from the MODIS instrument on the Aqua satellite, this true color image of Great Lakes was taken on January 10, 2022 at 18:20 (UTC) 1:20 PM in local time. This image shows Lake effect snow ocurring in every lake in the Great Lakes. Credit - NASA/Aqua-MODIS, Public Domain

Lake-effect snow, caused by frigid air picking up moisture from warmer lakes, prompts driving ban and state of emergency.

Extreme lake-effect snow is pummeling the eastern shores of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario – dumping prodigious amounts of snow on New Yorkers and causing commerce to grind to a halt.

“The snowfall will produce near zero visibility, difficult to impossible travel, damage to infrastructure, and paralyze the hardest-hit communities,” the National Weather Service said Thursday. “Very cold air will accompany this event, with temperatures 20 degrees below normal forecast by the weekend.”

On Friday, the NWS added, “Historic snowfall exceeding 4 feet is likely around Buffalo.” Snow produced through lake-effect will continue through Sunday in areas downwind of the Great Lakes..

Over 30 inches of snow have already fallen in some areas just south of Buffalo, and another two to three feet are on the way for some, with a few locations expected to approach or exceed 60 inches of snow.

The Guardian is reporting that New York’s governor, Kathy Hochul, declared a state of emergency late on Thursday for parts of western New York, including communities along the eastern ends of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario, two of the Great Lakes.

Also ahead of the storm, the National Football League announced it would relocate the Buffalo Bills’ home game against the Cleveland Browns to Detroit on Sunday.

The switch in sites means the Bills will play back-to-back games in Detroit, as they are scheduled to play the Lions on Thanksgiving next Thursday.