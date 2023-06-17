Connect with us

Extreme heat baking much of Texas with no relief in sight

An excessive heat warning has been extended in Texas through 8 pm Sunday and will most likely go into next week.
Migrants camp outside across from the Sacred Heart Church in downtown El Paso, Texas on May 8, 2023
An excessive heat warning has been extended in Texas through 8 pm Sunday and will most likely go into next week.

Excessive heat warnings or heat advisories have been issued for much of Texas, including Brownsville, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Houston, Laredo, and San Antonio, according to the National Weather Service (https://www.weather.gov).

Many of the cities have already experienced temperatures in the triple digits, including Austin, Del Rio, Junction, Laredo, and San Angelo. In Corpus Christi on Friday, the temperature was 95 degrees, but its heat index swelled to 119 degrees (48 degrees Celsius).

“We do see these temperatures most summers. The thing that’s different about this particular heat episode is that it’s earlier than we normally see it,” said Tim Cady, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston, according to the Associated Press.

And, as if the heat wasn’t bad enough, Texans have to contend with another round of severe storms Saturday evening. The main threats will be large hail and damaging winds.

Fox News is reporting that during the day on Saturday, the chance of storms is about 20 percent, but by 6 p.m. local time, the probability will shoot up to 60 percent for some western counties.

Anomalously warm temperatures are expected to continue across southern Texas and parts of the central Gulf Coast for the next several days. Warm, dry and windy conditions will support Critical Fire risk over much of New Mexico into southeastern Arizona. Credit – National Weather Service

Earlier this week, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which operates the state’s power grid, issued a weather watch, letting residents know that the temperatures were expected to cause high demand for electricity.

ERCOT, which operates the grid for more than 26 million customers representing about 90 percent of the state’s power load, has said it has enough resources to meet demand, reports Reuters.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Texas and other Gulf Coast states were also dealing with power outages from severe storms. Over 570,000 homes and businesses in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi were without power early Friday.

Power prices at the ERCOT North Hub , which includes Dallas, jumped to a four-month high of $80 per megawatt hour for Friday from $30 for Thursday. That compares with an average of $30 so far this year, $78 in 2022 and a five-year (2018-2022) average of $66.

