Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Explosions still echo in Ukraine’s devastated port of Mariupol

Published

The wreckage of a tank is pictured in the city of Mariupol on April 29, 2022, amid the ongoing Russian military action in Ukraine
The wreckage of a tank is pictured in the city of Mariupol on April 29, 2022, amid the ongoing Russian military action in Ukraine - Copyright AFP/File Jim WATSON, Pedro PARDO
The wreckage of a tank is pictured in the city of Mariupol on April 29, 2022, amid the ongoing Russian military action in Ukraine - Copyright AFP/File Jim WATSON, Pedro PARDO
Gokan GUNES

Charred buildings, sunken ships and scattered shrapnel in the port of Mariupol remain a stark reminder of a siege endured by the Ukrainian city recently captured by Moscow during a military campaign in its pro-Western neighbour.

After nearly two months, the fighting in the battered city and its strategic port has mostly stopped, but the sound of explosions still echoes from the Azovstal steel plant: the last stronghold of Ukrainian forces in the city.

President Vladimir Putin last week ordered a blockage of the steelworks, where several hundred Ukrainian solider and civilians remain sheltered in a maze of Soviet-era underground tunnels, including those requiring medical attention.

From Mariupol’s port, AFP heard heavy shelling coming from Azovstal on Friday morning and mid-afternoon, during a media trip organised by the Russian army.

In the early afternoon, explosions were only a few seconds apart — some more powerful than others — and grey smoke occasionally rose into the sky above the huge industrial zone. 

– De-mining – 

Life appears to have come to a halt in Mariupol’s once bustling port, which bears the scars of some of the heaviest fighting seen in Ukraine since the start of Russia’s military operation on February 24. 

In the port area on the shores of the Sea of Azov, the majority of administrative buildings have been severely damaged, their walls charred and crumbling. 

Rolls of copper that according to their export labels were bound for Israel, lie abandoned. A few steps away, shipping containers lie ripped open — their cargo spilling out onto the ground.

But the danger is far from over for the city that was once home to around half a million people, as de-mining operations are underway in the port, with missile fragments scattered on the ground. 

“The waters of the port and the port itself have been mined. We are carrying out de-mining operations to secure them,” said Sergei Neka, a senior official with the Emergency Situations Ministry of the pro-Russian separatist authorities.

At the end of the dock, two men in heavy suits work to disarm underwater mines and rockets brought up by divers. Once they are neutralised, they are taken away by a military truck. 

A little further on, a few men with shovels walk alongside an excavator towards one of the many destroyed buildings.  

Several ships have sunk and remain stranded in the port, including a cargo boat and a Ukrainian military command ship, destroyed in the siege.

In this article:Conflict, Mariupol, Russia, Ukraine News
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Three thousand people from various countries, mainly Israel, walked from the notorious "Arbeit Macht Frei" (Work Will Set You Free) gate at Auschwitz to Birkenau, the main extermination site Three thousand people from various countries, mainly Israel, walked from the notorious "Arbeit Macht Frei" (Work Will Set You Free) gate at Auschwitz to Birkenau, the main extermination site

World

Thoughts of Ukraine at Auschwitz March of the Living

As Ukrainian refugee Olga marched Thursday alongside Holocaust survivors to honour the victims of the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp.

21 hours ago
Recent studies indicate humans are pushing the Amazon rainforest toward a 'tipping point' beyond which it will dry up into savannah Recent studies indicate humans are pushing the Amazon rainforest toward a 'tipping point' beyond which it will dry up into savannah

World

10 football pitches of pristine rainforest lost per minute in 2021

Recent studies indicate humans are pushing the Amazon rainforest toward a 'tipping point' beyond which it will dry up into savannah - Copyright AFP...

23 hours ago
Apple warned China Covid-19 lockdowns and long-running supply chain woes could deal a $4-$8 billion blow in the next three months Apple warned China Covid-19 lockdowns and long-running supply chain woes could deal a $4-$8 billion blow in the next three months

Business

Most Asian markets track Wall St rally but tech struggles

Technology firms were weighed by Apple and Amazon's surprisingly downbeat earnings and warnings about the outlook.

21 hours ago
Just 9 percent of plastics are recycled, California's attorney general said as he launched a probe into the role of fossil fuel companies in plastic pollution Just 9 percent of plastics are recycled, California's attorney general said as he launched a probe into the role of fossil fuel companies in plastic pollution

Business

California probes ‘Big Oil’ over plastic pollution

California launched a sweeping investigation Thursday into plastic pollution by major oil companies.

24 hours ago