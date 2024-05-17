Ex-president Bolsonaro discharged from hospital

Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro has been discharged from hospital - Copyright US Central Command (CENTCOM)/AFP -

Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro said Friday he had been discharged from hospital after nearly two weeks of treatment for a bacterial skin infection.

The 69-year-old announced on social media he had left the private clinic of Vila Nova Star in Sao Paolo to return to the capital Brasilia.

“In a week, everything will be normal,” he wrote with a photo of himself smiling with two doctors.

Bolsonaro was hospitalized on May 5 after contracting an infection while campaigning for a candidate from his party for municipal elections in the state of Amazonas.

The far-right politician was then transferred to Sao Paolo.

Bolsonaro, who was in office from 2019 to 2022, had suffered from a similar infection in November 2022, shortly after his election loss to now-President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

He has been hospitalized several times in recent years and has undergone multiple surgeries after being stabbed in the abdomen during the 2018 presidential campaign.