Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Ex-Gulf Cartel leader released from US prison

AFP

Published

Osiel Cardenas Guillen in custody of Mexican agents during his extradition to the United States in 2007
Osiel Cardenas Guillen in custody of Mexican agents during his extradition to the United States in 2007 - Copyright PGR/AFP HO
Osiel Cardenas Guillen in custody of Mexican agents during his extradition to the United States in 2007 - Copyright PGR/AFP HO

Mexican drug kingpin Osiel Cardenas Guillen, former leader of the notorious Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas criminal gang, was released Friday from US prison and handed over to the immigration department, officials said.

Cardenas Guillen was captured in 2003 and extradited four years later to the United States, where he pleaded guilty to drug trafficking, money laundering and extortion.

A Federal Bureau of Prisons official told AFP that Cardenas Guillen, 57, was released Friday and moved into Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody.

He has several charges pending in Mexico, but it is not yet known whether the US government will move to deport him.

The Gulf Cartel was once one of Mexico’s most fearsome criminal groups, but in recent years lost influence and split into multiple factions.

As leader of the cartel, Cardenas Guillen oversaw a drug trafficking empire responsible for exporting massive quantities of cocaine and marijuana into the United States from Mexico.

Nicknamed “El Mata Amigos” (Friend Killer), he recruited former Mexican special forces soldiers to form his personal guard, which ended up operating on its own under the name of Los Zetas, one ofthe country’s most bloodthirsty gangs until its collapse.

After his arrest in the northeast border state of Tamaulipas he was extradited in 2007 to the United States, where he was sentenced in 2010 to 25 years in prison and ordered to pay $50 million.

After his capture, the Zetas began operating more independently until they finally broke with the Gulf Cartel in 2010, unleashing a war for control of its drug trafficking routes in eastern and northeastern Mexico.

In this article:Crime, GulfCartel, Mexico, US
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Social Media

Brazil awaits X shutdown as Musk dismisses legal order

Brazil was on Friday facing a shutdown of the social media platform X after billionaire Elon Musk refused an order by a Supreme Court...

7 hours ago
Nemo's victory was only the third time Switzerland has won Eurovision, after victories in 1956 and 1988 Nemo's victory was only the third time Switzerland has won Eurovision, after victories in 1956 and 1988

Entertainment

Basel to host Eurovision 2025

Basel will host the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest after being chosen ahead of Geneva on Friday to stage the 69th edition.

14 hours ago

Business

US Fed’s preferred inflation gauge steady as rate cut looms

The US Federal Reserve's favored measure of inflation held steady in July according to government data.

13 hours ago
Elon Musk's X filed an antitrust lawsuit against an advertising group accusing it of engaging in an 'illegal boycott' Elon Musk's X filed an antitrust lawsuit against an advertising group accusing it of engaging in an 'illegal boycott'

Tech & Science

Brazil judge, Musk standoff intensifies as Starlink assets frozen

Musk's satellite internet operator, Starlink, said it had received an order from Moraes that "freezes Starlink's finances.

24 hours ago