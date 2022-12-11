Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

‘Every one of them will be punished’: Kherson hunts for traitors

“Hands in the air! Documents out!” shouted Ukrainian policemen as they levelled their guns at two suspected collaborators.
AFP

Published

A hunt for people who helped - or are still helping - Moscow's forces quickly followed Kherson's liberation
A hunt for people who helped - or are still helping - Moscow's forces quickly followed Kherson's liberation - Copyright AFP Genya SAVILOV
A hunt for people who helped - or are still helping - Moscow's forces quickly followed Kherson's liberation - Copyright AFP Genya SAVILOV
Emmanuel PEUCHOT

“Hands in the air! Documents out!” shouted Ukrainian policemen as they levelled their guns at two suspected collaborators moments after they docked their boat near the city of Kherson.

The euphoria of Kherson’s liberation in November has proven to be short-lived.

Just weeks after Russians retreated from the southern Ukrainian city, authorities are working to hunt down collaborators who aided Moscow during the occupation of Kherson.

The two men held at gunpoint came from an island on the Dnipro River in the proverbial grey zone separating the Ukrainian-controlled western bank from the Russian-occupied east.

“Evacuations are only authorised at the port. It’s illegal here,” one of the police officers tells AFP.

At the port, “officials in charge of ‘stabilisation measures’ check if people were involved” with the Russian occupiers, he adds.

Since pushing out the Russians, the river is now the new, major frontline of the war in southern Ukraine.

A barrage of missiles halts the impromptu interrogation as the police and suspected collaborators duck for cover.

– Smoke out collaborators –

The liberation of Kherson marked a major victory for Ukraine and an embarrassing failure for the Kremlin — in what was the latest in a string of setbacks that have seen Kyiv seize the initiative in the war.

Even so, Kherson is far from tranquil as police keep tight control, with checkpoints surrounding the city and patrols roaming its streets.

Throughout Kherson, officers inspect identification papers, question residents and search cars hoping to smoke out collaborators — some of whom they fear are still providing information to their old masters.

“Some people lived here for more than eight months, working for the Russian regime. But now we have information and documents about each of them,” regional governor Yaroslav Yanushevych tells AFP.

“Our police know all about them. Each and every one of them will be punished,” he adds.

At a roundabout near a bridge leading to the waterfront’s industrial area, an old man approaches police officers screening drivers, hoping to find a place to fill two jugs with water.

“So, you say you’ve been living here, but you don’t know where the water points are?” a policeman fires back at the man.

To prove his identity, the man pulls a  well-worn photocopy of his ID from his pocket.

The questioning does not end there.

At the city’s train station, AFP journalists saw policemen take the few civilians hoping to board a train into a separate room where they were quizzed by five officers.

– 130 arrested –

Following the city’s liberation, residents were quick to tear down billboards glorifying Russia and replace them with banners hailing the Ukrainian victory in Kherson.

Other signs calling for locals to help in the hunt for collaborators also began to pop up.

“Send us information about the traitors here,” one of them reads, with a QR code linking potential informants to an app and a phone number.

For the regional governor, the campaign “helps us identify them, know if they are on the territory we control”.

“We get most of our information from informal conversations with locals… We also analyse social media and monitor the internet,” Andriy Kovanyi, the head of public relations for Kherson regional police, tells AFP.

To date, more than 130 people have been arrested in the region of Kherson for collaborating with the Russian occupiers, Deputy Interior Minister Yevhen Yenin says.

Many locals, who spoke to AFP, support the initiative.

“It’s always good to help find a collaborator or a traitor. We need to help our armed forces catch the people who worked for Russia,” says Pavel, 40.

The search for  collaborators comes as Russian forces on the opposite bank of the Dnipro continue to pummel the city with artillery and missile strikes — targeting Kherson energy infrastructure or residential areas and killing several civilians in recent weeks.

“Our houses get shelled too, and I think it’s because collaborators help to target our homes,” Iryna, 35, tells AFP.

Another resident, Vyacheslav, 47, argues that “all collaborators already fled to the other side” of the Dnipro.

“We are all patriots here!” he claims.

In this article:Kherson, Russian war crimes, ukraine
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Business

Advancing business planning into 2023

The implementation of “application factories” means optimization of processes and the ability to better hit compliance standards across the board.

14 hours ago
NASA's Orion space capsule, photographed at more than 432,000 km (268,000 miles) from Earth, a record for a habitable vessel, with our planet and the Moon in the background, in November 2022 NASA's Orion space capsule, photographed at more than 432,000 km (268,000 miles) from Earth, a record for a habitable vessel, with our planet and the Moon in the background, in November 2022

Tech & Science

NASA Moon capsule Orion due to splash down after record-setting voyage

NASA's Orion capsule is due to splash down Sunday in the final test of a high-stakes mission called Artemis.

9 hours ago
Thailand has said it has reached the 10 million traveller milestone for 2022, as its key tourism sector recovers from the Covid pandemic Thailand has said it has reached the 10 million traveller milestone for 2022, as its key tourism sector recovers from the Covid pandemic

Business

Thailand hits 10 million visitors in 2022 as tourism recovers

Thailand celebrated the arrival of its 10 millionth international visitor of 2022 on Saturday.

23 hours ago

Business

On-again, off-again Twitter subscription service to be relaunched

Twitter announced it would relaunch its subscription service next week, including a system for authenticating accounts on the platform.

8 hours ago