Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Even streaming services fall short on diversity: Viola Davis

Published

Davis won an Academy Award in 2017 for Best Supporting Actress for 'Fences' and received three more nominations including as best actress
Davis won an Academy Award in 2017 for Best Supporting Actress for 'Fences' and received three more nominations including as best actress - Copyright AFP Dimitar DILKOFF
Davis won an Academy Award in 2017 for Best Supporting Actress for 'Fences' and received three more nominations including as best actress - Copyright AFP Dimitar DILKOFF
Deborah COLE

Streaming services have cracked open a door for communities long shut out of Hollywood, Oscar winner Viola Davis told the Cannes Film Festival on Thursday, but more imagination is still needed around black roles.

Davis, 56, currently starring as Michelle Obama in the television series “The First Lady”, admitted even her groundbreaking show “How to Get Away With Murder” had produced only fragile momentum for black women in entertainment.

“I know that when I left ‘How to Get Away With Murder’ — I don’t see a lot of dark-skinned women in big roles in TV, not even in streaming services,” she said of the show that made her the first black lead actress to win an Emmy. 

Even with a trophy case full of awards, she said she was still held back by the industry’s limited imagination of who can play daring roles.

“If I wanted to play a mother whose son… was a gang member who died in drive-by shooting, I can get that made,” Davis said.

“If I play the woman who was looking to recreate herself by flying to Nice and sleeping with five men at the age of 56 looking like me, I’m going to have a hard time pushing that one even as Viola Davis because people can’t reconcile the blackness with spiritual awakening and sexuality — it’s too much.”

– ‘You have to fight’ –

Netflix, long hailed as a champion of more diverse entertainment and performers, recently reported a loss in subscribers for the first time in more than a decade.

The gloomy news sparked a round of layoffs and spending cuts.

A 2021 study of Netflix content showed that 52 percent of its series and movies had women in starring roles and more than one in three featured underrepresented groups — far higher than entertainment released in cinemas.

Davis won an Academy Award in 2017 for Best Supporting Actress for “Fences” opposite Denzel Washington and received three more nominations including as best actress in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”, which ran on Netflix after a brief theatrical release.

“I see that there is quantity — there’s more out there because there are 400 shows and streaming services,” Davis told a Kering Women in Motion talk at the world’s top film festival.

“But in terms of storytelling that is as expansive as one’s imagination, that’s not happening yet… You have to really fight for those stories.”

– Rejection ‘hurts’ –

Davis on Wednesday attended the Cannes screening of the Tom Cruise flick “Top Gun: Maverick”, the sequel to the 1986 blockbuster, joined by her husband, actor Julius Tennon.

The couple have a film and television production company, JuVee, which she said they founded in response to her anger over sexism, racism and colourism — discrimination due to darker skin — despite her now decades of success in Hollywood.

“It hurts when people reject you,” she said.

“When people said that I was not pretty enough for a role — it really gets on my damn nerves, it breaks my heart, and it makes me angry.”

She said a director she had known for a decade had once repeatedly called her Louise on set which she learned was his maid’s name.

With her own company, “I can do exactly what I want to do. That was my response to all of that rejection.”

In this article:cannes, Davis, Entertainment, Film, France, US
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

GE unveils 3-MW Sierra turbine model for North America

GE Renewable Energy has launched its newest onshore wind turbine platform, called Sierra.

24 hours ago
Artillery battles have engulfed the streets of Severodonetsk, leaving trapped residents such as Klaudia Pushnir, 88, with little hope Artillery battles have engulfed the streets of Severodonetsk, leaving trapped residents such as Klaudia Pushnir, 88, with little hope

World

Epicentre of war: Artillery battles engulf Ukraine’s Severodonetsk

Artillery battles have engulfed the streets of Severodonetsk, leaving trapped residents such as Klaudia Pushnir, 88, with little hope - Copyright AFP/File Behrouz MEHRIDmitry...

8 hours ago

Business

Tesla removed from S&P 500 ESG Index over autopilot and racial discrimination claims

S&P Dow Jones Indices has removed electric carmaker Tesla Inc from its widely-followed S&P 500 ESG Index.

20 hours ago

Tech & Science

Ransomware’s reach extends to the agri-sector

A solid backup and recovery plan must include collecting a complete inventory of all applications.

21 hours ago