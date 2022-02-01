Evacuations ordered over explosion fears after fire at North Carolina fertilizer plant

Drone video of Fertilizer Plant Fire from incident command post. If you are within 1 mile of 4440 North Cherry Street, please evacuate! Source - City of Winston-Salem, NC @CityofWS

About 6,500 people have been told to evacuate their homes in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, due to a fire at a fertilizer plant where 600 tons of potentially explosive ammonium nitrate was stored, city officials said on Tuesday.

The potential for an ammonium nitrate explosion at the Winston Weaver Co. plant remained a top concern, fire officials said, as authorities scrambled to evacuate almost 2,500 homes within a mile of the blaze, according to CNN News.

Winston-Salem Fire Chief William “Trey” Mayo said during a news conference on Tuesday that 500 tons of ammonium nitrate and 5,000 tons of finished fertilizer were at the site when the fire began. Another 100 tons of ammonium nitrate were in a railcar adjacent to the site.

The fire broke out Monday evening, with fire crews responding at 6:45 p.m., according to fire officials. The cause of the fire is still unknown. Ammonium nitrate is a chemical compound used as a source of nitrogen for fertilizer. However, it is also used to create explosives for mining.

Winston-Salem Fire Department Battalion Chief Patrick Grubbs said, “We fought the fire for two hours before the blaze began affecting a rail car.” Once the rail car was involved, he said, “it became an explosive hazard,” with the potential for an explosion of ammonium nitrate, reports NBC News.

“Right now, we are in a waiting game. It’s not worth having firefighters go in and try to put the fire out,” said Matthew Smith, a hazardous material expert with the state of North Carolina. “As the fire burns, it is also losing fuel.”

On Tuesday, a state helicopter will take a hazmat specialist over the facility to access the situation and take photographs.

“Aside from drone surveillance this morning, this will be our first real daytime look at it just to get an indication of how much fire involvement there is in the area where the ammonium nitrate is stored,” Mayo said.

An old, unmanned fire truck, hooked up to a fire hydrant is being used to keep a constant stream of water on the railcar where the ammonium nitrate is stored.

“The area where ammonium nitrate was added is not actively burning at this time. It’s smoldering” Assistant Fire Chief Jerry Hardison said, according to Reuters, noting that the temperature of the fire needs to be kept under 400 degrees Fahrenheit (204°C), the flashpoint of ammonium nitrate.