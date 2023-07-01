Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

EU’s support for Kyiv’s membership ‘unequivocal’: Sanchez

Spain’s EU presidency showed the bloc’s “unequivocal” commitment to Ukraine’s bid to join the 27-nation bloc. 
AFP

Published

Ukraine has made 'significant progress' towards its EU membership bid, Spain's Pedro Sanchez in Kyiv where he met President Volodymyr Zelensky
Ukraine has made 'significant progress' towards its EU membership bid, Spain's Pedro Sanchez in Kyiv where he met President Volodymyr Zelensky - Copyright AFP/File ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS, John THYS
Ukraine has made 'significant progress' towards its EU membership bid, Spain's Pedro Sanchez in Kyiv where he met President Volodymyr Zelensky - Copyright AFP/File ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS, John THYS

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Saturday that his visit to Kyiv on the first day of Spain’s EU presidency showed the bloc’s “unequivocal” commitment to Ukraine’s bid to join the 27-nation bloc.

“Speaking of the European Union’s perspective on Ukraine’s EU accession, my being here on the first day of the six-month presidency… demonstrates a clear and unequivocal political commitment on the part of the community institutions in this respect,” he said in a joint news conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Ukraine applied for EU membership just five days after Russia’s invasion on February 24, 2022, and received candidacy status several months later on June 23 in a strong signal of support from Brussels.

It is hoping to begin formal negotiations this year on what it needs to do to firm up its membership bid.

Sanchez said the European Commission had recently issued an interim update on the status of Ukraine’s candidacy which showed “significant progress” in implementing the recommendations ahead of membership talks.

“I would like to congratulate Ukraine for the positive trend and encourage it to continue its path of reforms,” he said, indicating that a written report would be released in the autumn which would outline “the basis for further steps and decisions”.

In an earlier address to Ukraine’s parliament, the Spanish leader thanked lawmakers for their legislative work, recalling that Ukraine’s desire to join the 27-nation bloc was one of the reasons for Russia’s invasion.

“We do not forget that the European aspirations of the Ukrainian people was one of the excuses that triggered the Russian reaction, and in turn, the invasion. It was only fair to honour this aspiration by granting you the status of candidate to the European Union,” he said.

“However, I know that this is not an easy process, especially with an ongoing war.”

In this article:Conflict, Diplomacy, Eu, Russia, Spain, Ukraine News
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

If convicted, Jair Bolsonaro will be ineligible to stand in the next presidential election in 2026 If convicted, Jair Bolsonaro will be ineligible to stand in the next presidential election in 2026

World

Brazil court moves toward barring Bolsonaro from politics

If convicted, Jair Bolsonaro will be ineligible to stand in the next presidential election in 2026 - Copyright AFP OLIVIER DOULIERYA Brazilian court on...

23 hours ago
A record 50.7 million Americans are expected to venture at least 50 miles (80 kilometers) from home in the period heading into July 4th, 2023 A record 50.7 million Americans are expected to venture at least 50 miles (80 kilometers) from home in the period heading into July 4th, 2023

Business

July 4th weekend celebrations to test US travel system

A record 50.7 million Americans are expected to venture at least 50 miles (80 kilometers) from home in the period heading into July 4th,...

21 hours ago
Crack police units have been deployed to quell the protests Crack police units have been deployed to quell the protests

World

France deploys 45,000 police to quell ‘unacceptable’ riots

Crack police units have been deployed to quell the protests - Copyright AFP/File Richard PIERRIN Margaux BERGEYFrance on Friday deployed 45,000 officers backed by...

18 hours ago
Police guard the Apple Store against rioters in Strasbourg Police guard the Apple Store against rioters in Strasbourg

World

Rioters target Apple Store in daylight looting in French city

Young rioters went on a daylight looting spree Friday in the French city of Strasbourg, targeting an Apple Store and other shops.

18 hours ago