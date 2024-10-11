Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

European Mediterranean states discuss Middle East, migration

AFP

Published

Leaders gathered in Cyprus
Leaders gathered in Cyprus - Copyright AFP Tobias SCHWARZ
Leaders gathered in Cyprus - Copyright AFP Tobias SCHWARZ
Francesco FONTEMAGGI

Leaders from nine European countries around the Mediterranean Sea met in Cyprus Friday to discuss the wars in the Middle East, which they fear will fuel migration and threaten their own security.

Heads of state or government from France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Greece, Cyprus, Malta, Slovenia and Croatia were joined by the king of Jordan, Abdullah II, for the one-day meeting in the Cypriot city of Paphos.

“Only a few miles away from Cyprus, we have a war. We have a difficult situation,” the president of the island, Nikos Christodoulides, said as he opened the summit.

Countries such as Italy, Greece and Spain are the main arrival points in the EU for migrants displaced by war or fleeing poverty, with around 55,000 people crossing the Mediterranean in the first six months of the year, EU data shows.

Israel’s ongoing bombardment of Gaza, its expanding war against Hezbollah in Lebanon and a looming retaliation against Iran’s strikes have raised fears of a wider regional conflict that would have a major impact on migrant flows, as well as Europe’s security and economy.

In the Middle East, “our levers are limited, but it’s about creating more convergence at a European level”, an aide to French President Emmanuel Macron told reporters ahead of the summit.

Macron angered Israel’s government last weekend by suggesting that countries should “stop delivering weapons to fight in Gaza”, while specifying that France was not supplying any itself.

The European Union has historically been one of the biggest funders of humanitarian projects in the Palestinian territories and Friday’s meeting is set to discuss “an increase in humanitarian aid for Gaza”, the French aide said. 

Israel has heavily restricted aid deliveries into Gaza, meaning hospitals and clinics lack supplies, while food shortages have caused malnutrition and worsened disease, aid workers say. 

“It will also be an opportunity to talk about the way the European Union can do more for the West Bank and the need to reinforce the Palestinian Authority,” the French aide continued. 

Other items on the agenda for Friday’s meeting in Cyprus include coordinating on issues such as forest fires, EU competitiveness and bilateral EU-Jordan relations. 

Israel launched a major offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip after last year’s October 7 attack that resulted in the deaths of 1,206 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli official figures, which includes hostages killed in captivity.

According to the Hamas-run territory’s health ministry, Israel’s retaliatory campaign has killed 42,126 people in Gaza, figures that the UN has described as reliable.

In this article:AID, Conflict, Cyprus, Eu, Israel, Migration, Palestinians
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Generative artificial intelligence powered features such as chatting about what is in pictures, telling children bedtime stories, and imitating podcasters continue to roll out despite fears the technology will be used for more nefarious purposes Generative artificial intelligence powered features such as chatting about what is in pictures, telling children bedtime stories, and imitating podcasters continue to roll out despite fears the technology will be used for more nefarious purposes

Tech & Science

Are you listening? Most popular technology podcasts revealed

Radiolab focuses on investigative journalism into science, tech and even legal history. Continuing with over 200 episodes.

12 hours ago
Catherine, Princess of Wales joined her husband Prince William for the first time in public since the end of her chemotherapy treatment Catherine, Princess of Wales joined her husband Prince William for the first time in public since the end of her chemotherapy treatment

Life

UK’s William and Kate in first joint public engagement since cancer treatment

Catherine, Princess of Wales and her husband Prince William on Thursday made their first joint public engagement.

19 hours ago
A massive cyberattack and data breach hits the Internet Archive A massive cyberattack and data breach hits the Internet Archive

Tech & Science

Internet Archive reels from ‘catastrophic’ cyberattack, data breach

The Internet Archive, an online repository of web pages, was offline Thursday after its founder confirmed a major cyberattack.

5 hours ago
Ashley Leechin Ashley Leechin

Life

Interview: Getting to know the real Ashley Leechin

Internet personality Ashley Leechin chatted about her latest endeavors, which include the charitable organization Foster Love and the importance of mental health.

22 hours ago