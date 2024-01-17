Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

European crew poised for private mission to International Space Station

AFP

Published

A four-member, all-European crew are poised to blast off in a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule fixed to the top of a Falcon 9 rocket at 4:49 pm local time (2111 GMT) on Thursday from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida
A four-member, all-European crew are poised to blast off in a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule fixed to the top of a Falcon 9 rocket at 4:49 pm local time (2111 GMT) on Thursday from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida - Copyright AFP Gregg Newton
A four-member, all-European crew are poised to blast off in a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule fixed to the top of a Falcon 9 rocket at 4:49 pm local time (2111 GMT) on Thursday from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida - Copyright AFP Gregg Newton

An all-European crew including Turkey’s first astronaut are poised to blast off to the International Space Station in a mission with Axiom Space, as countries hungry for a taste of space turn increasingly to the private sector.

The launch, Axiom’s third, is scheduled to see the four-member crew lift off in a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule fixed to the top of a Falcon 9 rocket at 4:49 pm local time (2111 GMT) on Thursday from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

“It marks a new era of opportunity for countries to join the international space community” and “shifts the paradigm of how space agencies access LEO (low Earth orbit), for exploration and research in microgravity,” Axiom Space’s chief of mission integration and operations Derek Hassmann said of Axiom Mission 3 (Ax-3).

It is the first ISS mission for Axiom where all three of the paid seats have been bought by national agencies, rather than by wealthy individuals.

Turkish pilot and air force colonel Alper Gezeravci is joined by Marcus Wandt from Sweden, who will be the second Swede in space, and Walter Villadei, an Italian air force colonel who has previously flown to the edge of space on a Virgin Galactic spaceplane.

The crew are led by Axiom’s Chief Astronaut Michael Lopez-Alegria, a Spanish and US citizen and former NASA astronaut.

The exact costs haven’t been disclosed, but in 2018 when the company first announced the program, which involves chartering SpaceX hardware and paying NASA for services, it set a price tag of $55 million per seat. 

More recently, Hungary was reported by spacenews.com to be planning a $100 million deal with Axiom for a future mission involving one astronaut.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has displayed a keen interest in the mission, presenting Gezeravci to the Turkish public in the runup to his re-election last year, and calling the 21-year air force veteran a “heroic Turkish pilot.”

“We see it as a new symbol of the growing, stronger and assertive Turkey,” Erdogan said about the space mission on Tuesday.

Sweden’s Marcus Wandt, meanwhile, applied for the European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut class of 2022 but was made a reserve. Axiom-3 therefore allows Sweden to put its second national in space. 

The Axiom-3 team will join seven crew currently aboard the ISS — from Japan, Denmark, the United States and Russia — and carry out 30 experiments, learning more about the impact of microgravity on the human body, advancing industrial processes and more.

Axiom-3 was previously scheduled to launch on Wednesday, but SpaceX posted on X it was holding another day to “complete pre-launch checkouts and data analysis on the vehicle.”

On Tuesday Benji Reed, the senior director of human spaceflight at SpaceX, said engineering teams had discovered certain technical issues in the way the Dragon capsule’s landing parachutes deployed, and how it was attached to the Falcon 9 rocket, but said both problems had been resolved.

In this article:Axiom, Iss, Space, US
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Digital healthcare Digital healthcare

Tech & Science

Digital healthcare is becoming more popular in the UK

The UK public is enthusiastic about the possibilities of digital technology, but they are still wary of the security implications of digitalization.

14 hours ago
Sister Hazel Sister Hazel

Entertainment

Sister Hazel talks about their new single ‘Love You More’

Ken Block, the lead singer of Sister Hazel, chatted about their new single "Love You More."

19 hours ago
A Mexican lime plantation lies abandoned by its owners due to extortion by criminal gangs in Michoacan state A Mexican lime plantation lies abandoned by its owners due to extortion by criminal gangs in Michoacan state

World

Op-Ed: The state of global organized crime — You won’t like it

To fix this, you’d have to redesign the way money works. The money probably won’t like that.

17 hours ago
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said two American F-15 warplanes -- such as this one pictured in June 2020 -- struck an Iran-linked weapons storage facility in Syria US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said two American F-15 warplanes -- such as this one pictured in June 2020 -- struck an Iran-linked weapons storage facility in Syria

World

Pakistan says Iran launched deadly air strike on its territory

Pakistan said Wednesday that Iran carried out an air strike on its territory that killed two children.

14 hours ago