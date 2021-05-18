Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Life

Europe or 'death' for Moroccans scrambling into Spanish enclave

Exhausted and ashen-faced, Moroccan teenager Amal waited all night to join thousands who dream of reaching Europe through a tiny Spanish enclave.
AFP

Published

Europe or 'death' for Moroccans scrambling into Spanish enclave
Migrants slip through a fence in the northern town of Fnideq in an attempt to cross the border from Morocco to Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta - Copyright AFP/File Ishara S. KODIKARA
Migrants slip through a fence in the northern town of Fnideq in an attempt to cross the border from Morocco to Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta - Copyright AFP/File Ishara S. KODIKARA

Exhausted and ashen-faced, Moroccan teenager Amal waited all night to join thousands who dream of reaching Europe through a tiny Spanish enclave on North Africa’s Mediterranean coast.

“We know it’s an adventure but death doesn’t scare me. It’s dying poor, here, that’s what scares me,” said the out-of-school and jobless 18-year-old who was turned back by Moroccan guards at dawn.

She had rushed from the nearby village of Martil after reading on Facebook that “people were making it through to (the enclave of) Ceuta without getting arrested” by Moroccan border guards.

In an unprecedented influx Monday, at a time of high tension between Rabat and Madrid, thousands of would-be migrants reached the enclave by swimming or walking at low tide from neighbouring Moroccan beaches.

Spanish authorities put their number at 6,000, including about 2,700 minors, almost half of whom have already been sent back.

One man drowned trying to swim across, according to Spanish officials.

After 24 hours of inaction, Moroccan border guards at the Fnideq border crossing on Tuesday fired tear gas to disperse a crowd of hundreds more hoping to take advantage of the rare opportunity to slip across.

But other groups scattered along the border appeared undeterred.

Warda and Khadija, both 26 and from Tetouan, 35 kilometres (20 miles) to the east, said they came to Fnideq because of footage posted on Facebook apparently showing police “allowing” migrants to cross unhindered.

Warda, a mother of two, said she had “nothing to lose”.

“The idea of staying here frightens me,” said Khadija.

– Deepening poverty –

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Since the coronavirus pandemic hit the North African country of 36 million people, poverty levels have soared seven-fold, according to Morocco’s HCP planning commission.

In the Fnideq region, a crackdown on smuggling and Morocco’s more than year-long border closures to contain the spread of Covid-19 have left thousands of locals unemployed.

Early Tuesday, another 300 migrants, said to be mostly from sub-Saharan Africa, attempted to cross into Spain’s other North African enclave of Melilla by scaling a high barrier.

Authorities in Melilla said “85 men and one woman succeeded in entering”.

Ceuta and Melilla have the European Union’s only land borders with Africa, making them popular entry points for migrants seeking a better life in Europe.

The wave of arrivals comes at a time of diplomatic tension between Madrid and Rabat, after it emerged that Polisario Front leader Brahim Ghali arrived in northern Spain in mid-April and is being treated in hospital for Covid-19.

The Polisario Front has long fought for the independence of Western Sahara, a former Spanish colony that is mainly under Moroccan control.

In this article:, , ,

You may also like:

Tech & Science

Harnessing the power of artificial intelligence to combat human trafficking

To combat human trafficking, MIT researchers have developed an algorithm to examine Internet patterns to try and break the chains.

19 hours ago
Experts blast early pandemic failures as India deaths top 250,000 Experts blast early pandemic failures as India deaths top 250,000

Life

India’s COVID-19 tally surpasses 25 million with a record number of deaths on Tuesday

India's total COVID-19 caseload surged past 25 million on Tuesday as a powerful cyclone complicated the health crisis in the western states.

3 hours ago
Israel boosts troops on Gaza border, scrambles to control rioting Israel boosts troops on Gaza border, scrambles to control rioting

World

US military chief warns Israel-Palestinian conflict destabilising 'beyond Gaza'

The United States' top military officer has warned the conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants Hamas is creating instability beyond Gaza.

20 hours ago
Advertisement