Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Europe court condemns Turkey over Amnesty activist’s ‘unlawful’ detention

Published

Taner Kilic was detained from June 2017 to August 2018 but could be jailed again
Taner Kilic was detained from June 2017 to August 2018 but could be jailed again - Copyright AFP Hector RETAMAL
Taner Kilic was detained from June 2017 to August 2018 but could be jailed again - Copyright AFP Hector RETAMAL

The European Court of Human Rights on Tuesday condemned Turkey over the arrest in 2017 of the head of the Turkish branch of rights group Amnesty International, ruling his detention was unlawful.

The court said there was no indication an offence had been committed.

Taner Kilic was detained in June 2017 on charges of links to  US-based preacher Fethullah Gulen, who Turkey accuses of staging a failed coup in 2016 against the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Kilic was released in August 2018. But in July 2020, he was convicted of belonging to a terror group and sentenced to six years and three months in prison. Kilic, who is currently not in detention, has appealed against the verdict.

In its latest damning ruling against Turkey, the ECHR said his pre-trial detention had been “unlawful and arbitrary” and there had been “no reasonable suspicion that Mr Kilic had committed an offence.”

The chamber’s verdict was agreed unanimously by seven judges, including Saadet Yuksel of Turkey.

The court said Kilic’s detention violated the European Convention on Human Rights on four counts. The ECHR enforces the convention and all 46 member nations of the Council of Europe must adhere to it.

“This long-awaited European Court ruling confirms what we have known from the start — that Taner Kilic was arbitrarily deprived of his liberty when jailed in a high security prison on trumped-up charges,” said Amnesty International’s Europe director, Nils Muiznieks.

He said the conviction must be “quashed”, warning that Kilic risks another two-and-a-half years in prison if it is upheld by the Turkish Court of Cassation.

The verdict was the latest ECHR ruling against Turkey. Concerns remain over freedom of expression in the country in the wake of the 2016 coup bid, which saw an unprecedented crackdown against opponents of Erdogan.

The Council of Europe has begun disciplinary proceedings against Turkey — only the second time such a process has been launched in its history — over its refusal to release philanthropist Osman Kavala in defiance of an ECHR ruling.

In this article:amnesty, Europe, Rights, Turkey
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

New measures to curb handguns to be introduced in Canada

New measures to curb handguns are expected to be a central feature of federal legislation tabled this afternoon.

17 hours ago

World

La Nina is behaving badly and could impact Caribbean hurricanes

La Nina is a natural but potent weather event linked to more drought and wildfires in the western United States and more Atlantic hurricanes. 

15 hours ago
US President Joe Biden said Washington would not send rocket systems to Ukraine that can strike well inside Russian territory US President Joe Biden said Washington would not send rocket systems to Ukraine that can strike well inside Russian territory

World

Biden rules out sending rocket systems ‘that can strike into Russia’ to Ukraine

US President Joe Biden said Monday he would not send rocket systems to Ukraine that could hit targets well inside Russian territory.

18 hours ago
Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff was working near the eastern city of Severodonetsk, which has been been pounded by advancing Russian troops Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff was working near the eastern city of Severodonetsk, which has been been pounded by advancing Russian troops

World

French journalist killed during Russian bombardment in Ukraine

A French journalist was killed Monday during a Russian bombardment that struck a vehicle evacuating civilians from eastern Ukraine.

20 hours ago