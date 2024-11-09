Connect with us

World

EU vows ‘unwavering’ support for Ukraine after Trump win

Borrell visited the the Memory Wall of Fallen Defenders of Ukraine in Kyiv on Saturday and pledged 'unwavering' support for Ukraine - Copyright AFP ATTA KENARE

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell in Kyiv Saturday pledged “unwavering” support for Ukraine, on the first visit by a top Brussels official after Donald Trump’s win. 

The volatile Republican’s victory in the United States presidential election has set nerves jangling in Ukraine and Europe that Trump could end Washington’s support for Kyiv’s fight against Russia’s invasion. 

“The clear purpose of this visit is to express European Union support to Ukraine — this support remains unwavering,” Borrell, who is set to leave office next month, told journalists.

“This support is absolutely needed for you to continue defending yourself against Russian aggression.” 

On the campaign trail, Trump cast doubt on maintaining the vast US military and financial aid to Ukraine and said he could cut a quick deal to end the war. 

“Nobody knows exactly what the new administration is going to do,” Borrell said, pointing out that incumbent Joe Biden still has two months in power to make decisions. 

“We have to do more and faster, more military support, more training capacities, more money, faster supplies, and also the permission to strike the enemy on its military targets on its territory,” Borrell said. 

He added that Russia’s President Vladimir Putin “doesn’t want to negotiate and will not negotiate unless he is forced to do it”.

Europe together has spent around $125 billion on supporting Ukraine since Russia’s 2022 invasion, while the United States alone has coughed up more than $90 billion, according to a tracker from the Kiel Institute.

Keeping Washington, Ukraine’s single biggest donor, on board is seen by most as key for ensuring Kyiv can fight back, especially at a time of political uncertainty in major European powers Germany and France.

– ‘Hope’ –

On the battlefield, Ukraine’s fatigued troops are struggling to stave off Russia’s advances as they approach three years of full-scale combat.

With countries such as Hungary, which oppose military support for Ukraine, emboldened after Trump’s win, getting consensus within the EU to do more could prove difficult. 

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga reiterated Kyiv’s insistence that it should not be forced to make concessions to Russia. 

“Everyone needs to realise that appeasement of the aggressor will not work,” he said. 

“We need real peace, not appeasement that will bring more war.”

Kyiv’s top diplomat said that changes such as the US election “always represent a hope and a chance, a chance to accelerate peace”.

He said contacts had been established with Trump’s team after a congratulatory phone call by Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky and that work was underway on a potential new meeting between the two leaders.

Ukraine also on Saturday said it would file a complaint with the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross after a video shared online allegedly showed Russian troops executing a wounded Ukrainian soldier.

“The Russians shot an apparently wounded, unarmed Ukrainian,” Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets wrote on Telegram.

“I am sending a letter to the ICRC and the UN. This is a violation of the Geneva Conventions, international humanitarian law, laws and customs of war,” he added.

