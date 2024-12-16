Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

EU sanctions Russian military intelligence for ‘hybrid attacks’

AFP

Published

Copyright AFP Roman PILIPEY
Copyright AFP Roman PILIPEY

The EU on Monday targeted Russian military intelligence agents with its first ever sanctions over so-called “hybrid” attacks aimed at destabilising Europe, including with disinformation, cyber strikes and arson.

Western countries have accused the Kremlin of masterminding a string of incidents aimed at trying to undermine support for Ukraine as it battles Russia’s invasion.

“For the first time ever, the European Council today decided to impose restrictive measures against 16 individuals and three entities responsible for Russia’s destabilising actions abroad,” the EU said in a statement.

Among those targeted was the Unit 29155 of Moscow’s GRU military intelligence agency, which was accused of “involvement in foreign assassinations and destabilisation activities such as bombings and cyber-attacks across Europe”.

The unit has been linked to attacks dating back before Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, including the poisoning of defector Sergei Skripal in Britain and a 2014 blast at an ammunition warehouse in the Czech Republic.

Also sanctioned were GRU agents Denis Smolyaninov and Vladimir Lipchenko who were accused of sabotage activities in Europe, including in Latvia. 

“The GRU is responsible for actively preparing explosions, arson and damage to infrastructure on (European) Union territory, with the goal of slowing down the supply of weapons to Ukraine and of creating discord,” the EU said.

Other officials sanctioned were linked to Moscow’s so-called “doppelganger” campaign, in which fake versions of websites for European news outlets were created to try to spread disinformation.

A Moldovan businessman and Russian official were listed for reportedly recruiting agents for operations in France in 2023. 

Three individuals subjected to asset freezes and visa bans were accused of spying for Russian intelligence in Germany. including “a former parliamentary assistant” of a Bundestag lawmaker.

Beyond Europe, the sanctions also targeted people accused of spreading “Russian propaganda and disinformation on the African continent” to try to further the Kremlin’s goals. 

In this article:Eu, Russia, Sanction
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Business

Transforming third party risk management in 2025

It’s not enough to manage risks, you have to manage the lifecycle of a vendor relationship.

21 hours ago
Chinese companies have been consolidating their position in the lesser-watched trucking scene Chinese companies have been consolidating their position in the lesser-watched trucking scene

Business

Chinese firms take on EV truck challenges

Electric trucks currently represent less than one percent of truck sales worldwide.

21 hours ago
Apple is aiming to compete with rivals Google and Samsung in the generative AI space Apple is aiming to compete with rivals Google and Samsung in the generative AI space

Business

Op-Ed: It’s not just corrupt AI – Can you believe what you read about AI?

If you want trustworthy AI, enforce standards. If not, prepare to go broke fast.

18 hours ago

Business

Cybercrime expert explains how to guard against new scammer tactics

Beware of “emergency” requests for financial help from someone claiming to be a family member or friend.

10 hours ago