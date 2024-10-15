Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

EU not an ‘a la carte menu’, members tell Switzerland

AFP

Published

Switzerland and the European Union are trying to conclude agreements by the end of 2024
Switzerland and the European Union are trying to conclude agreements by the end of 2024 - Copyright AFP Jim WATSON
Switzerland and the European Union are trying to conclude agreements by the end of 2024 - Copyright AFP Jim WATSON
Agnès PEDRERO

EU ministers on Tuesday rejected a push by non-member Switzerland to add a clause to bilateral agreements under negotiation that would allow it to place limits on immigration from the bloc.

The European Union and Switzerland want to seal an agreement to “stabilise and develop” their relations by updating and expanding a set of more than 120 agreements by the end of the year.

Relations have been strained since Bern — without warning — slammed the door on the negotiations with its main trading partner in 2021.

And while the talks tentatively resumed this year, Switzerland’s efforts to secure an exemption to a central EU tenet — the free movement of people between countries — could make a deal difficult to reach. 

“Europe is not an a la carte menu,” Luxembourg’s Foreign Minister Xavier Bettel said ahead of a meeting of EU Europe ministers in Luxembourg on Tuesday.

“We have common rules for everyone,” including Switzerland, he said.

His French counterpart Benjamin Haddad said his country backed “concluding a deal with Switzerland”, but only if “the criteria of the single market and the European Union’s four liberties” are respected.

Janos Boka, the European affairs minister in Hungary, which currently holds the European Council’s rotating presidency, said there was “positive momentum” in the talks and solid efforts underway to “fulfil our mutual political commitment to conclude the negotiations by the end of the year”.

– Immigration wrangle –

Switzerland has been part of the EU’s Schengen open-borders area since 2008.

But the country wants a so-called safeguard clause on suspending free movement of people with the EU in certain circumstances, which could include, according to observers, high unemployment or a mass influx of European workers.

“That looks like a very steep mountain path, because it is a request that was not anticipated when the negotiations began,” Rene Schwok, a political science professor at the University of Geneva, told AFP.

Schwok said that the hard-right Swiss People’s Party (SVP), the country’s largest, which is “totally against the free movement of people”, was behind the initial safeguard clause push, but that broader support was growing. 

“The new thing is that other parties are now in favour of a clause: parties on the right, the centre-right and even some of the Socialists, because they feel the public thinks immigration is too high,” he said.

Around a quarter of Switzerland’s residents are foreigners. Of those, 72 percent are from the EU or from Switzerland’s three fellow European Free Trade Association countries (Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway).

“People are quite sick of mass immigration,” SVP chief Marcel Dettling said Saturday.

– Compromise? –

Since 2008, Brussels has been demanding an overarching accord to harmonise the legal framework of its tangle of agreements with Switzerland. 

The renewed negotiations since March have taken a sectorial approach, aiming to update five agreements — free movement of people; land transport; air transport; agriculture; and mutual recognition of conformity assessments — and to forge new accords on electricity, food safety and health.

Switzerland’s participation in European programmes, including research, culture and sports, is also at stake, while the EU is demanding the opening of the Swiss rail market.

“We want all of the agreements with Switzerland to finally be updated,” Sven Giegold, Germany’s state secretary for the economy, said Tuesday.

“Switzerland is situated in the middle of Europe,” he said, adding that relations could no longer be organised through “contracts put in place decades ago”.

On the issue of free movement, he said “compromise” could be possible, adding that Switzerland’s concerns over pressure on wages “is something that must be taken seriously”.

– Status quo or slow erosion? –

Compromise will also be needed on other topics, including the treatment of seconded workers and social benefits paid to foreigners. 

Brussels meanwhile wants Switzerland to pitch in more to its Cohesion Fund, aimed to reduce economic and social disparities in the bloc.

Even if the two sides manage to agree, the Swiss parliament would have its say on any outcome, as would Swiss voters in a referendum. 

In this article:Diplomacy, Economy, Eu, Politics, Switzerland
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Social Media

Op-Ed: Hating Gen Z -Media beat-ups galore and not a sane word in sight

Meanwhile, Zoomers, ignore the morons and make lives for yourselves outside this sewer.

8 hours ago
Google and Kairos have yet to determine how many of the small nuclear reactors being built to meet the AI energy demand will be located near the tech giant's facilities Google and Kairos have yet to determine how many of the small nuclear reactors being built to meet the AI energy demand will be located near the tech giant's facilities

Tech & Science

Google signs nuclear power deal with startup Kairos

Google on Monday signed a deal to get electricity from small nuclear reactors to help power artificial intelligence.

14 hours ago

Tech & Science

New funding to explore the human genome

TOPMed's data includes 200,000 fully-sequenced human genomes, 22 million CT scan images and other health information.

22 hours ago

Tech & Science

Consumers long for the past but brace for the future of telecoms

The survey also finds that 43.4 percent say they will never trust AI customer service.

24 hours ago