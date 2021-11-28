Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

EU, NATO vow action against hybrid threats on Baltic visit

EU and NATO leaders vowed to counter “hybrid threats” on visits to Lithuania and Latvia dominated by the Belarus migrant crisis and Russia.

Published

EU, NATO vow action against hybrid threats on Baltic visit
Stoltenberg and von der Leyen both accuse Belarus of orchestrating the migrant crisis on its border as a "hybrid" threat against the European Union - Copyright AFP Ahmad GHARABLI
Stoltenberg and von der Leyen both accuse Belarus of orchestrating the migrant crisis on its border as a "hybrid" threat against the European Union - Copyright AFP Ahmad GHARABLI
Saulius Jakucionis

EU and NATO leaders on Sunday vowed to counter “hybrid threats” on visits to Lithuania and Latvia dominated by the Belarus migrant crisis and Russia’s military build-up near Ukraine.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg also repeated his call on Russia to “de-escalate” its military build-up on the border with Ukraine and warned of “consequences” if it used force.

The visit by Stoltenberg and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen comes ahead of a meeting of NATO foreign ministers including US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Latvia this week.

Stoltenberg and von der Leyen both accused Belarus of orchestrating the migrant crisis on its border as a “hybrid” threat against the European Union — a charge that the regime has denied.

A hybrid threat is a security challenge combining traditional military means and non-military tactics such as disinformation.

“To respond to such events, it is important that the European Union and NATO work hand in hand,” von der Leyen said at a joint news conference with Stoltenberg and Lithuanian leaders in Vilnius.

Stoltenberg said: “We discussed how we could step up our joint work between NATO and the EU”.

– Russian actions ‘very concerning’ –

Von der Leyen also said the EU had decided to triple to 200 million euros ($226 million) its funding for border management in Latvia, Lithuania and Poland for 2021 and 2022.

She said the money would go on patrol vehicles and electronic surveillance, including drones.

Thousands of migrants — mostly from the Middle East — have crossed or tried to cross the Belarus border in recent months into the eastern members of the EU and NATO: Latvia, Lithuania and Poland.

Referring to the situation on the Belarus border, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said that “if the security situation gets even worse, we do not rule out consultations under NATO’s Article 4”.

Under the article in NATO’s founding treaty, any member can convene a meeting of the alliance to consult when it feels its security threatened.

Poland has also said it may invoke this article.

The two-day meeting of NATO foreign ministers starting in Latvia on Tuesday is also expected to address Russia’s military build-up near Ukraine.

Stoltenberg said the “unusual” build-up of tanks, artillery, drones and thousands of combat-ready troops was “very concerning for many reasons”, also “because it is unprovoked and unexplained”.

“The message to Russia is that they should de-escalate, reduce tensions and be transparent” he said, adding that “if they decide to use force, then of course, there will be consequences”.

“We stand ready to defend all our allies and we will continue to provide our partner Ukraine with political and practical support,” he said.

In this article:
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Life

Flooding and landslide hazards may pose a risk to parts of British Columbia today

Environment Canada has issued an unprecedented "red alert" for parts of British Columbia as the province braces for additional rain.

18 hours ago

World

Brazil football crash survivor finds new life in music

Seventy-one people were killed in the crash. Follmann, now 29 years old, is one of six who survived -- though he lost his right...

10 hours ago
Britain snubbed as France hosts Channel migration talks Britain snubbed as France hosts Channel migration talks

World

Britain snubbed as France hosts Channel migration talks

France hosts a meeting of European ministers on Sunday to discuss ways to stop migrants crossing the Channel in dinghies.

16 hours ago
Queen Elizabeth II spent night in hospital for tests: palace Queen Elizabeth II spent night in hospital for tests: palace

World

Barbados to become a republic, replacing British queen

Barbados will this week replace its head of state, Queen Elizabeth II, with her current representative, Governor General Sandra Mason.

16 hours ago