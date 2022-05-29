Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

EU mulls compromise to break deadlock on Russian oil embargo

Budapest has rejected as inadequate a proposal to allow it two years longer than other EU states to wean itself off Russian oil.

Published

The latest round of proposed sanctions by the EU have been blocked by landlocked Hungary
The latest round of proposed sanctions by the EU have been blocked by landlocked Hungary - Copyright AFP ISHARA S. KODIKARA
The latest round of proposed sanctions by the EU have been blocked by landlocked Hungary - Copyright AFP ISHARA S. KODIKARA

Ambassadors from the 27 European Union member states will on Sunday examine a compromise that could enable them to break the deadlock on a sixth round of economic sanctions against Russia, including a landmark halt to Russian oil imports, EU sources told AFP.

The latest round of proposed sanctions has been blocked by landlocked Hungary, which has no access to seafaring oil cargo ships and is dependent for 65 percent of its oil needs on Russian crude supplied via the Druzhba pipeline. 

Budapest has rejected as inadequate a proposal to allow it two years longer than other EU states to wean itself off Russian oil. 

It wants at least four years and at least 800 million euros ($860 million) in EU funds to adapt its refineries to process non-Russian crude and boost pipeline capacity to neighbouring Croatia.

The compromise solution put to national negotiators on Sunday consists in excluding the Druzhba pipeline from a future oil embargo and only imposing sanctions on oil shipped to the EU by tanker vessel, the sources said.

The Druzhba pipeline accounts for a third of all EU oil supplies from Russia. Maritime cargos account for the remaining two thirds.

The compromise was tabled by France, which currently holds the rotating EU presidency, and by the European Council, which represents the governments of the EU nations. 

Its aim is to break a stalemate that has, since early May, prevented the EU from imposing a sixth round of sanctions on Moscow over its war in Ukraine.

It would end the purchases of Russian crude within six months and Russian petroleum products by the end of the year. It would also impose additional sanctions on Russian banks and expand the list of Russian individuals blacklisted by the bloc.

Another option under consideration would be to postpone the entire package of new sanctions until a solution can be found to provide Hungary with alternative oil supplies, the sources said.

The search for a compromise has accelerated in recent days to avoid divisions over Russia clouding the summit of EU heads of state and government due to take place in Brussels on Monday and Tuesday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is to address the summit by video link when it begins on Monday afternoon.

If EU ambassadors succeed on Sunday in reaching a compromise on an oil embargo, it will still need to be approved by their governments before it can be put to the summit.

In this article:conflit, distribution, nergie, pétrole, russie, Sanctions, UE, Ukraine News
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Harrowing new accounts emerge from Uvalde’s young survivors

Fresh harrowing accounts emerged Saturday of the ordeal faced by survivors of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, fanning public fury.

20 hours ago
Ukraine says it is doing 'everything' to defend Donbas Ukraine says it is doing 'everything' to defend Donbas

World

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

Russia's army confirms it has seized the strategic town of Lyman in eastern Ukraine, on the road to two key cities still under Kyiv's...

21 hours ago

World

Atlantic hurricane season 2022 is expected to be above average

Potential trouble is brewing in the Gulf of Mexico for the coming Atlantic hurricane season, according to NOAA.

24 hours ago
Soaring inflation, energy and food prices have seen a surge in users at foodbanks across the UK Soaring inflation, energy and food prices have seen a surge in users at foodbanks across the UK

World

Cost-of-living crisis forces more Brits to foodbanks

Soaring inflation, energy and food prices have seen a surge in users at foodbanks across the UK - Copyright AFP OLI SCARFFJoe JACKSONOn an...

15 hours ago