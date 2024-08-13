Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

EU firefighters to join as Greece battles blaze

AFP

Published

The blaze first broke out Sunday afternoon in the town of Varnavas, northeast of Athens
The blaze first broke out Sunday afternoon in the town of Varnavas, northeast of Athens - Copyright AFP Angelos TZORTZINIS
The blaze first broke out Sunday afternoon in the town of Varnavas, northeast of Athens - Copyright AFP Angelos TZORTZINIS
John HADOULIS

Greece battled a massive wildfire near Athens for a third day on Tuesday, with hundreds of European firefighters due to join the effort to contain the deadly blaze that has scorched parts of the capital’s suburbs.

Fuelled by strong winds, Greece’s worst wildfire this year raced across a parched landscape, forcing thousands of people to flee their homes as it wreaked widespread destruction around the Greek capital.

At least one person has died and at least 66 people have been treated for injuries. Two firefighters have also been hurt.

“We are at a better level across the front”, Costas Tsigkas, head of the association of Greek firefighter officers, told state television ERT early on Tuesday.

“But conditions again will not be easy. There will be winds from midday onwards” and “every hour that passes will be more difficult”, he said.

The National Observatory said temperatures of up to 38 degrees Celsius (100 Fahrenheit) are expected in Athens on Tuesday, with winds of up to 39 kilometres (24 miles) per hour.

Some 700 firefighters, backed by 200 fire engines and nine aircraft, were on Tuesday battling the blaze that broke out Sunday afternoon in the town of Varnavas, some 35 kilometres northeast of Athens, the fire department said.

Fanned by strong winds, it grew to a 30-kilometre-long front line of flames more than 25 metres (80 feet) high in places, according to state TV ERT.

Greece’s National Observatory, itself threatened by the wildfire, said Monday that at least 10,000 hectares (24,700 acres) had been devastated by the fire.

Following a call for international help by the Greek government,  additional firefighters, helicopters, fire engines and water tankers were expected to join the effort from France, Italy, the Czech Republic, Romania, Serbia and Turkey, authorities said.

A woman’s body was found on Tuesday inside a burned-out Athens factory in what is believed to be the first death from the wildfire.

According to the health ministry, 66 people have been treated for injuries related to the fire since Sunday.

– ‘Unanswered questions’ –

Greece’s conservative government came under attack from the press on Tuesday.

“Enough is enough,” thundered the front page of Greece’s top-selling centrist daily Ta Nea, while the liberal Kathimerini said the “out of control” inferno “had left huge destruction (and) unanswered questions”.

“Evacuate Maximou,” said the left-wing Efsyn daily, referring to the building housing the prime minister’s office.

Many other dailies also led with the “nightmare”, including pro-government newspaper Eleftheros Typos.

Despite a force of hundreds of firefighters, scores of fire engines and dozens of water bombers, on Monday the blaze scaled Mount Pentelikon, also known as Mount Pentelicus, that overlooks the capital and bore down on suburbs home to tens of thousands of residents.

Dozens of evacuation orders were issued and many thousands fled as the fire destroyed homes, businesses and cars in the suburbs of Nea Penteli, Palaia Penteli, Patima Halandriou and Vrilissia.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who was vacationing on his home island of Hania, returned to the capital on Sunday.

He was shown visiting the Civil Protection Ministry on Monday but has yet to comment on the disaster.

The destruction revived memories of the July 2018 fires in Mati, a coastal area near Marathon where 104 people died in a tragedy later blamed on evacuation delays and errors.

The summer wildfire season in Greece this year has seen dozens of daily blazes after the Mediterranean country recorded its warmest winter and the hottest June and July since reliable data collection began in 1960.

In this article:Climate, Fire, Greece
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Former president Donald Trump is charged with conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election Former president Donald Trump is charged with conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election

Social Media

Op-Ed: Musk interviews Trump — Who wants to listen to billionaires agreeing with each other?

As the popcorn is served on the luxurious platter of America’s misery, so what?

3 hours ago
Photo of the Sun taken by the Extreme Ultraviolet Imager of the European Space Agency's Solar Orbiter probe, distributed by the ESA on July 16, 2020 Photo of the Sun taken by the Extreme Ultraviolet Imager of the European Space Agency's Solar Orbiter probe, distributed by the ESA on July 16, 2020

World

Earth hit by ‘severe’ solar storm

The Earth was hit Monday by an intense solar storm that could bring the northern lights to night skies further south than normal.

10 hours ago
Mark Famiglietti Mark Famiglietti

Entertainment

Mark Famiglietti talks about his new horror film ‘Consumed’

Actor Mark Famiglietti ("Young Americans" and "Hang Time") chatted about his new horror movie "Consumed," which was directed by Mitchell Altieri.

17 hours ago
Microsoft said it would train 250,000 people by 2027 to boost AI knowledge and competence and also increase capacity at its three data centres in Sweden. Microsoft said it would train 250,000 people by 2027 to boost AI knowledge and competence and also increase capacity at its three data centres in Sweden.

Tech & Science

Was the Microsoft Azure outage linked to recent layoffs?

While there have been other such outages over recent years, a specific report by Business Insider draws a potential causality relationship between two key...

10 hours ago