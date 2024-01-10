EU Belong With Me: Brussels woos Taylor Swift to draw young voters

The EU hopes popstar Taylor Swift can help draw young voters to the polls - Copyright AFP Wakil KOHSAR

The EU on Wednesday called on US pop icon Taylor Swift to help young voters shake off any apathy and head to the polls at European elections in June.

The chart-topping American diva will bring her blockbuster “Eras Tour” to Paris on May 9, a month before voters in the EU’s 27 nations head to the polls to elect the next European Parliament lawmakers.

And Brussels is hoping she can use some of her stardust to help convince younger voters to cast their ballots — much as she did in the US last year.

“Taylor Swift last September, she made a social media call to young Americans to register to vote and the day after her post 35,000 young Americans registered,” European Commission Vice President Margaritis Schinas told journalists.

“Now, Taylor Swift on May 9 — Europe Day — will be in Paris for a concert, so I would very much hope that she does the same for young European.”

He added: “I very much hope that someone from her media team follows this press conference and relays our request to her.”

Swift — last month named Time magazine’s Person of the Year for 2023 — has a huge global following and her diehard superfans are known as “Swifties”.

Her “Eras Tour”, which kicked off in the United States last year, has become the first music tour to bring in more than $1 billion.

EU officials are keen to increase youth participation as polls show the elections in June could see a rise in backing for the far-right across the bloc.

The last European Parliament elections in 2019 saw 42 percent of eligible people aged under 25 vote and 47 percent in the 25-39 age bracket turn out.

The overall turnout for the vote was just over 50 percent.