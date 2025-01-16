Connect with us

EU announces 120 mn euros in Gaza aid after ceasefire

AFP

Published

Humanitarian organisations have repeatedly urged safe and unhindered aid access in Gaza
Humanitarian organisations have repeatedly urged safe and unhindered aid access in Gaza - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File TASOS KATOPODIS

The EU said Thursday it would deliver 120 million euros ($123 million) in new aid for war-torn Gaza, a day after the announcement of a ceasefire and hostage release deal.

The European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, said the new package brought the EU’s humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian territory to more than 450 million euros since 2023. 

The EU has also conducted flights that delivered over 3,800 tonnes of aid.

“Today we are also adopting a package of 120 million euros for Gaza to address the ongoing humanitarian crisis there,” EU spokeswoman Eva Hrncirova told reporters.

The package will include food, healthcare and shelter assistance and support to allow access to clean water, the commission added in a statement.

Humanitarian organisations have repeatedly urged safe and unhindered aid access in Gaza, wracked by hunger, and world leaders called for the truce to remove aid obstacles.

Another EU spokesman, Anouar El Anouni, said Brussels hoped the ceasefire would “allow vastly improved access for humanitarian aid for the Gaza Strip, and that aid can be effectively distributed to those in need”.

Palestinian prime minister Mohammed Mustafa is in Brussels for meetings with senior EU officials including European Council chief Antonio Costa Thursday and EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas Friday.

EU crisis management chief Hadja Lahbib met Mustafa earlier Thursday, after which she said they “discussed the huge needs in Gaza and the West Bank and how to address them”.

Qatar and the United States announced a ceasefire and hostage-release deal between Israel and Hamas, although the agreement appeared fragile Thursday as Israel alleged the Palestinian militant group was backtracking on certain elements.

