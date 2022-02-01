Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Eruption-hit Tonga enters lockdown as Covid detected

Published

Australia's HMAS Adelaide sits near Nuku'alofa to deliver humanitarian stores and medical supplies to Tonga residents
Australia's HMAS Adelaide sits near Nuku'alofa to deliver humanitarian stores and medical supplies to Tonga residents - Copyright AFP Sergey BOBOK
Australia's HMAS Adelaide sits near Nuku'alofa to deliver humanitarian stores and medical supplies to Tonga residents - Copyright AFP Sergey BOBOK

Tonga will go into Covid-19 lockdown Wednesday after the virus was detected in a fresh blow to the Pacific kingdom as it struggles to recover from last month’s devastating volcanic eruption, officials said.

The remote island nation had been virus free, but Prime Minister, Siaosi Sovaleni said two men tested positive this week in Nuku’alofa.

He said the men had been working in the capital’s port, where humanitarian aid has been pouring in from around the globe since the January 15 eruption.

In a national address late Tuesday, Sovaleni said Tonga would enter lockdown from 6:00pm (0500 GMT) Wednesday, with the situation reviewed every 48 hours.

The volcanic blast, one of the biggest recorded in decades, generated massive tsunami waves and blanketed the island nation in toxic ash, claiming three lives.

Tonga closed its borders in early 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic swept the globe.

Since then, the nation of 100,000 had recorded just one case of Covid-19, a man who returned from New Zealand in October last year and has since fully recovered.

However, the devastating blast from the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano, which lies about 65 kilometres (40 miles) north of the capital Nuku’alofa, created what the Tongan government describes as an “unprecedented disaster”.

In response, navy ships from Australia, New Zealand, the United States, France and Britain have delivered aid including drinking water, medical supplies and engineering equipment. 

All of the deliveries have been handled using strict “no-contact” protocols in a bid to keep the virus at bay.

Sovaleni did not reveal which ship the affected men had been working with.

He said they were asymptomatic and double vaccinated, along with about 85 percent of Tonga’s population. 

Australia’s HMAS Adelaide docked in Nuku’alofa to unload supplies last week, despite a Covid-19 outbreak that infected more than 20 of its crew.

A UN update late last week said drinking water remained the main challenge facing Tonga and about 1,500 people were still displaced.

Communications remain patchy after the eruption damaged an undersea cable that connects Tonga to the rest of the world.

Officials said a specialist cable repair ship was expected to arrive this week and would take at least two weeks to fix the damage.

In this article:Health, tonga, Virus, Volcano
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19

The Canadian Prime Minister got his COVID-19 booster shot on January 4, 2022. Source - Twitter @JustinTrudeau Canadian Prime Minister Prime Minister Justin Trudeau...

23 hours ago
UK's Johnson faces fresh scandal over lockdown party breach UK's Johnson faces fresh scandal over lockdown party breach

Life

Scathing report on what went on at 10 Downing Street leaves Johnson’s leadership in question

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's principal private secretary Martin Reynolds is accused of inviting guests to a garden party at Downing Street during coronavirus restrictions...

22 hours ago

World

Op-Ed: Australia’s Big Wet — Changing the ancient climate script?

Some of the toughest country you could ever wish to see will be looking positively demure.

24 hours ago
The easing of restrictions comes as Denmark registers around 40,000-50,000 new Covid cases a day, or almost one percent of the population The easing of restrictions comes as Denmark registers around 40,000-50,000 new Covid cases a day, or almost one percent of the population

World

Denmark returns to ‘life as we knew it’ despite Omicron

Denmark on Tuesday becomes the first European Union country to lift all of its Covid restrictions despite record numbers of cases.

20 hours ago