Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Environmental groups urge EU ‘high risk’ label for Sarawak

AFP

Published

Environmental groups say Malaysia's Sarawak region should be labelled as "high risk" by the European Union because of the risk of deforestation
Environmental groups say Malaysia's Sarawak region should be labelled as "high risk" by the European Union because of the risk of deforestation - Copyright AFP/File Rahman Roslan
Environmental groups say Malaysia's Sarawak region should be labelled as "high risk" by the European Union because of the risk of deforestation - Copyright AFP/File Rahman Roslan

Environmental and rights groups urged the European Union Tuesday to label Malaysia’s Sarawak region “high risk” under controversial new anti-deforestation rules to be implemented from the end of December.

The EU’s deforestation regulation (EUDR) is due to come into force at the end of the year, although Germany and Brazil have recently joined a string of countries urging that implementation be delayed.

Environmentalists and rights groups have, however, called on the EU to move forward with the regulation.

It will bar imports of a vast range of goods — from coffee to cocoa, soy, timber, palm oil, cattle, printing paper and rubber — if they are produced on land that was deforested after December 2020.

It also requires exporters to assess the risk of rights violations associated with production of the commodity.

In a joint statement, a group of Malaysian and international organisations said Sarawak in Malaysian Borneo should be considered “high risk” under the new rules.

Such a designation would mean closer scrutiny of timber and palm oil imported from the region — an unwelcome prospect for Malaysia, which is already pushing back against EUDR.

The NGOs argue Sarawak’s government plans to convert hundreds of thousands of hectares of natural forest to timber plantations, and is granting companies operating leases in areas that have not been surveyed for protection purposes.

Earlier this year RimbaWatch, one of the signatory groups, warned that around 15 percent of Malaysia’s natural forest is at risk because of concessions granted to companies.

Tuesday’s statement also alleges routine violations of Indigenous land rights, including limits on the amount of land that can be legally recognised, and the unilateral revocation of existing land titles.

“Logging companies are still bulldozing Indigenous peoples’ forests in Sarawak without consultation or consent from communities, which should translate into a ‘high risk’ classification,” said Celine Lim, managing director of SAVE Rivers, an Indigenous organisation from Sarawak.

– Vocal opponents –

Sarawak’s forestry department, and Malaysia’s plantation and commodities ministry did not respond to AFP’s request for comment on the claims.

Malaysia and Indonesia have been among the most vocal opponents of EUDR, arguing domestic anti-deforestation standards should be sufficient, and warning the rules will disproportionately harm smallholder producers who cannot meet onerous documentation requirements.

Environmental and rights groups have pushed back against these claims, including at talks in Brussels earlier this month between EU, Indonesian and Malaysian officials.

“Calls from EU governments to delay enforcement of the law are a deplorable abdication of leadership in the face of a climate emergency,” said Luciana Tellez Chavez, senior environment and human rights researcher at Human Rights Watch.

In this article:Climate, Environment, Eu, forests, Malaysia, Trade
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

Op-Ed: Fungal disease risk is the Next Big Thing in global health

You may well need those masks again.

16 hours ago

Tech & Science

How to avoid the rise of privacy breaches

By masking an IP address and encrypting online activity, proxies offer a solution to shield against eavesdropping.

8 hours ago
Traders are biding their time ahead of the release of key figures, including Nvidia's earnings and US economic data Traders are biding their time ahead of the release of key figures, including Nvidia's earnings and US economic data

Tech & Science

Data theft: States where concerns about data incidences are highest

California tops the ranking with a score of 82.7. The state has the most population at 38 million, and the most number of estimated...

22 hours ago

Business

Eurozone business activity slumps after Olympics boost

French private sector output returned to contraction after the shot in the arm from the Olympics. — © AFP STREurozone business activity declined for...

12 hours ago