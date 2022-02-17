Entrepreneur Hasan Süzer amplifies Turkey’s growing medical tourism sector with Suzermed

Photo courtesy Hasan Süzer

With health prominently on the mind of the modern consumers following challenges to wellness brought to the forefront by the covid-19 pandemic, many patients looking to seek high-quality care for their medical ailments on an international scale, shirking away from the confines of their native country’s healthcare and insurance conundrums. Enter travel for treatment, a burgeoning sector of the global health marketplace that encourages patients to find cost-efficient care abroad via medical tourism.

Leading the charge in Turkey’s own travel for treatment ventures is entrepreneur Hasan Süzer, whose renowned medical clinic, Suzermed, has helped elevate the country into one of the top 10 medical tourism destinations around the world.

Based out of one of Istanbul, Turkey’s top hospitals, the Acibadem Altunizade Hospital, Suzermed has been able to provide its patients high-end care backed by state-of-the-art technologies and esteemed medical professionals at an all-together more attainable price point than care available in other modern countries like the United States. Backed by a partnership with the world’s third-largest healthcare provider to ensure a comprehensive and potent treatment plan, Suzermed regularly performs some of the world’s most in-demand elective surgeries, including liposuctions, rhinoplasties, and hair transplants, one of the most buzzed-about procedures of the modern day.

As the brains behind Suzermed, Süzer has done everything in his power to cater the clinic’s operations toward a patient-friendly experience. Setting up his clientele with transportation to and from the airport, as well as a luxurious recovery stay in Istanbul’s Ritz-Carlton, Suzer has aimed to and succeeded in satisfying all of his patients’ needs and ensuring their comfort as they seek care abroad.

“We first began with an agency – We were bringing clients to Turkey for different procedures with a focus on plastic surgery,” said Süzer. “Then I decided to open the clinic, which is much more fulfilling since rather than simply directing the clients we are treating them.”

“We’d like to expand in Turkey and potentially in some other countries with other branches in different medical fields,” continued the healthcare innovator. “We’re also currently expanding into pharmaceuticals and into the field of medical supplies.”

With Turkey’s medical tourism sector expected to reach $20 billion by 2023, Süzer’s high-quality approach and Suzermed’s robust facilities are paving the way toward Turkey’s continued dominance in the travel for treatment industry.