Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Entrepreneur Hasan Süzer amplifies Turkey’s growing medical tourism sector with Suzermed

Many patients looking for high-quality care for their medical ailments are doing so on an international scale.

Published

Hasan Süzer
Photo courtesy Hasan Süzer
Photo courtesy Hasan Süzer

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

With health prominently on the mind of the modern consumers following challenges to wellness brought to the forefront by the covid-19 pandemic, many patients looking to seek high-quality care for their medical ailments on an international scale, shirking away from the confines of their native country’s healthcare and insurance conundrums. Enter travel for treatment, a burgeoning sector of the global health marketplace that encourages patients to find cost-efficient care abroad via medical tourism.

Leading the charge in Turkey’s own travel for treatment ventures is entrepreneur Hasan Süzer, whose renowned medical clinic, Suzermed, has helped elevate the country into one of the top 10 medical tourism destinations around the world.

Based out of one of Istanbul, Turkey’s top hospitals, the Acibadem Altunizade Hospital, Suzermed has been able to provide its patients high-end care backed by state-of-the-art technologies and esteemed medical professionals at an all-together more attainable price point than care available in other modern countries like the United States. Backed by a partnership with the world’s third-largest healthcare provider to ensure a comprehensive and potent treatment plan, Suzermed regularly performs some of the world’s most in-demand elective surgeries, including liposuctions, rhinoplasties, and hair transplants, one of the most buzzed-about procedures of the modern day.

As the brains behind Suzermed, Süzer has done everything in his power to cater the clinic’s operations toward a patient-friendly experience. Setting up his clientele with transportation to and from the airport, as well as a luxurious recovery stay in Istanbul’s Ritz-Carlton, Suzer has aimed to and succeeded in satisfying all of his patients’ needs and ensuring their comfort as they seek care abroad.

“We first began with an agency – We were bringing clients to Turkey for different procedures with a focus on plastic surgery,” said Süzer. “Then I decided to open the clinic, which is much more fulfilling since rather than simply directing the clients we are treating them.”

“We’d like to expand in Turkey and potentially in some other countries with other branches in different medical fields,” continued the healthcare innovator. “We’re also currently expanding into pharmaceuticals and into the field of medical supplies.”

With Turkey’s medical tourism sector expected to reach $20 billion by 2023, Süzer’s high-quality approach and Suzermed’s robust facilities are paving the way toward Turkey’s continued dominance in the travel for treatment industry.

In this article:Health, Medicine, Travel, Turkey
Written By

I am the Founder and CEO of one of the fastest growing digital marketing agencies globally, T1 Advertising (www.t1advertising.com), Forbes Magazine Digital Marketing Columnist and Business Council Member (www.forbes.com), and a shareholder in the magazine of L’Officiel USA Magazine (www.lofficielusa.com).

You may also like:

World

Call for proactive measures against hospital superbug

Symptoms of a Clostridium difficile infection include diarrhoea, a high temperature and feeling sick.

24 hours ago
Australia's third-largest city of Brisbane to enter Covid lockdown Australia's third-largest city of Brisbane to enter Covid lockdown

World

Op-Ed: Australia vs the fire ants – Too little money, too little action

Fire ants aren’t famous for their negotyiation skills.

20 hours ago
Wildlife defenders are seen on patrol at Mexico's El Rosario monarch butterfly sanctuary Wildlife defenders are seen on patrol at Mexico's El Rosario monarch butterfly sanctuary

World

‘I’ll kill you!’: Mexico’s nature defenders put lives on line

Despite the dangers of standing up to illegal loggers, fellow conservationists continue to work guarding the El Rosario monarch butterfly sanctuary.

14 hours ago
San Francisco declares downtown emergency over drug deaths San Francisco declares downtown emergency over drug deaths

Life

Overdose deaths in U.S. hit a record high in 2021, killing over 100,000 people

Drug overdose deaths have doubled over the past six years amid the Covid-19 pandemic and a continued rise in the use of fentanyl.

14 hours ago