Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Empty shelves and anxiety as Shanghai Covid-19 cases surge

Millions endured a second day of lockdown after authorities effectively split the country’s biggest urban area in two.

Published

The eastern half of Shanghai was placed in lockdown on Monday as coronavirus cases in the city swelled
The eastern half of Shanghai was placed in lockdown on Monday as coronavirus cases in the city swelled - Copyright AFP Hector RETAMAL
The eastern half of Shanghai was placed in lockdown on Monday as coronavirus cases in the city swelled - Copyright AFP Hector RETAMAL

Shanghai recorded a steep climb in Covid-19 cases Tuesday as spreading anxiety in the Chinese city of about 25 million prompted panic-buying at supermarkets.

Millions endured a second day of lockdown after authorities effectively split the country’s biggest urban area in two, with residents of the city’s eastern half confined to their homes for four days and subjected to mandatory testing. 

China reported 6,886 domestic Covid cases nationwide on Tuesday, with more than 4,400 of them detected in Shanghai, now the centre of the country’s worst Covid-19 outbreak since the early days of the pandemic.

Images showed some supermarket shelves in the city emptied of all goods.

“After being unable to grab any groceries this morning, I went back to sleep, and all I dreamt about was buying food at the supermarket,” one user wrote on China’s Twitter-like Weibo platform.

“I’d never have thought that society today would be worried over buying groceries.”

In a bid to keep Shanghai’s economy running, authorities have avoided the hard lockdowns regularly deployed in other Chinese cities, instead opting for rolling, localised restrictions.

The area locked down on Monday is the sprawling eastern district known as Pudong, which includes the main international airport and glittering financial centre.

The lockdown will last until Friday, then switch to the city’s more populated western Puxi section, home to the historic Bund riverfront.

The city’s airports, railway stations and international shipping ports remain operational, while key manufacturers are allowed to resume production after a brief halt, state media reported.

China has largely kept virus outbreaks under control over the past two years through strict zero-tolerance measures including mass lockdowns of cities and provinces for even small numbers of cases.

But Omicron has proven harder to stamp out.

At a press briefing on Monday, health expert Wu Fan said it was “necessary to take more resolute measures” to eliminate community transmission.

In this article:China, Health, Pandemic, Virus
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Former US president Donald Trump continues to spread disinformation about the 2020 election Former US president Donald Trump continues to spread disinformation about the 2020 election

World

Op-Ed: Putin’s puppet attempts to reshape Republican party, starting with Georgia

The Trump rally in Georgia Saturday was an attempt to reshape the Republican party in his own mage.

17 hours ago
A Ukranian serviceman walks in the village of Mala Rogan, east of Kharkiv, after Ukrainian troops retook the village A Ukranian serviceman walks in the village of Mala Rogan, east of Kharkiv, after Ukrainian troops retook the village

World

‘Caught them by surprise’: Ukraine troops take Kharkiv village

A Ukranian serviceman walks in the village of Mala Rogan, east of Kharkiv, after Ukrainian troops retook the village - Copyright AFP Aamir QURESHIHervé...

12 hours ago
The cast of "CODA" -- (L-R) Eugenio Derbez, Troy Kotsur, Marlee Matlin, Emilia Jones, Amy Forsyth and Daniel Durant -- saw their efforts rewarded with the Oscar for best picture The cast of "CODA" -- (L-R) Eugenio Derbez, Troy Kotsur, Marlee Matlin, Emilia Jones, Amy Forsyth and Daniel Durant -- saw their efforts rewarded with the Oscar for best picture

Entertainment

‘CODA’ triumphs at Oscars, as Will Smith slaps Chris Rock on stage

Deaf family drama "CODA" won best picture honors at the Oscars Sunday, the first ever triumph for a streamer.

23 hours ago
Former Brazilian military police officer Saulo packs his bag to go fight in Ukraine, during an interview with AFP, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on March 17, 2022 Former Brazilian military police officer Saulo packs his bag to go fight in Ukraine, during an interview with AFP, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on March 17, 2022

World

Brazilians join fight in far-away Ukraine

Brazilian policeman Saulo packs his bag with combat boots, camping gear, gun holsters and a knife, "just the essential" to go fight in Ukraine.

24 hours ago