Embrace ‘dumb ideas’: Andrew Gilmour’s secret to world-changing innovation

The global carbon market remains a crucial — yet underdeveloped — mechanism in the fight against climate change
Published

Carbon
Image by -MECO- from Pixabay

The global carbon market remains a crucial — yet underdeveloped — mechanism in the fight against climate change. Despite decades of discussions, the market struggles to meet the staggering demand for $1 trillion in annual carbon origination necessary to achieve NetZero 2050 goals. Governments, industries, and environmental groups have spent years debating the fix, but to no avail. Andrew Gilmour, founder and CEO of Laconic, saw that failure as an opportunity to create tangible solutions.  

Gilmour recognized an all-important gap: the space between the lofty goals of decarbonization and the lack of a functional system to finance them. In 2020, he launched Laconic to bridge that gap. 

His goal? 

Address the core challenge of enabling a free-market approach to facilitate a trillion-dollar carbon issuance market. 

His approach? 

Create novel solutions by embracing what others dismiss as “dumb ideas.”  

Transforming resistance into opportunity  

For Gilmour, building Laconic was less than a smooth process. His philosophy reflects years of overcoming resistance to change: “Every idea is dumb — until it’s not.” He elaborates, “If you’re doing something truly new, everyone will tell you it’s impossible.” He found motivation in this resistance, in this fear of what might happen if the economic system were to embrace unconventional solutions.

Throughout his career, Gilmour has faced setbacks that would deter most others. Whether launching a business during the 2008 financial crisis or watching years of work dissolve with the collapse of a foreign government contract, he has weathered significant challenges. 

These experiences reinforced Gilmour’s resilience and convinced him to think differently. “People often lack vision and pass their unwillingness to take risks on to others,” he explains. That’s why we’ve built a team at Laconic that thrives on turning unconventional ideas into world-changing solutions.”  

Revolutionizing the carbon market  

Laconic takes a forward-looking approach to the carbon market. The company redefined how to conceptualize and trade carbon credits. Creating sovereign carbon-linked financial instruments allowed Laconic to unlock more than two gigatons of carbon stock. As importantly, Laconic also developed tools to finance decarbonization projects in developing economies.  

“We didn’t just tweak the old system; we built an entirely new one from scratch,” Gilmour notes. This innovation confirms that Laconic is more than merely a player in the carbon industry — it’s a purveyor of a new financial market category.  

Laconic’s efforts extend beyond environmental impact. Buoyed by technology and creativity, the company addresses economic inequality. Its main strategy is to fund infrastructure projects in underserved regions. 

This dual focus on environmental and economic sustainability makes Laconic a leader in climate technology and capital markets.  

A vision for the future  

As for Laconic’s future? Gilmour envisions the company becoming the backbone of a multi-trillion-dollar sovereign carbon market. The goal is to facilitate free-market trading of carbon credits. The desired outcome is to achieve what decades of diplomacy have failed to deliver: a scalable, efficient system that fully finances global decarbonization.  

“This is about more than just a brand,” Gilmour states. “We’re building a system that benefits humanity as a whole, welcoming everyone — even skeptics — into the fold.”  

The global demand for climate solutions continues to intensify. Fortunately, Gilmour’s bold vision and Laconic’s inventive approach continue to reshape the industry. 

Furthermore, Gilmour proves that persistence and ingenuity can lead to world-changing success — even for those looking to follow their own “dumb ideas.” 

In this article:Carbon, Sustainability
Jon Stojan is a professional writer based in Wisconsin. He guides editorial teams consisting of writers across the US to help them become more skilled and diverse writers. In his free time he enjoys spending time with his wife and children.

