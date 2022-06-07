Op-Ed: ‘Elon the Eclectic’ – Where, exactly, is all this going, and why?

Elon Musk's bid to buy Twitter appears to be moving slowly forward despite his tweet that the deal is on hold. - Copyright AFP Hector RETAMAL

Elon Musk is someone you can take or leave amid the endless headlines. Sometimes he’s very clear, sometimes, or like now, messy beyond belief. The Twitter on again/off again neurosis is just one of the course changes recently.

Also recently, a lot of useless, unproductive acrimony seems to have become normal. It’s hard to tell what his PR people do for a living, but if this is it, it’s not a lot. The overall negative vibes coming from Muskdom aren’t all that impressive:

Threatening to walk from the Twitter deal. God or someone better informed may know why he finds this deal at all interesting. It’s hardly core business for Musk. Is there an ideological reason? Maybe, but ideologies aren’t exactly epiphanies on social media. Same old, same old. Some weird, noisy spat with Bill Gates about Gates shorting Tesla stock. Shorting is normal practice. Brokers and agents do it routinely. It’s like buying a lottery ticket, but a bit more scientific. This is happening on Twitter, of course. Accusing the Democrats of being the party of hate and fear is another sudden departure from the obvious. It’s political rhetoric at best. Is he thinking of running for President as a Republican? That’d be interesting… to a point. This may also have something to do with his feud with Biden, which seems to stem from Biden’s auto industry pro-unionization position. How this equates to “hate and fear”, however, is a very different ball game.

Ummm…?

Let’s not psychoanalyze at all here. At least, not yet. People have reasons for taking positions on subjects. The reasons may not be clear, or in this case, even comprehensible. Maybe Musk is simply not expressing himself well.

Having said which – What exactly IS going on? The general impression is that Musk is shooting from the hip, and blazing away. The image is blurring, a lot, and too often. For a guy whose public image is usually pretty wild, why so many sudden course changes?

Musk is a certified non-idiot. He’s neither a fool nor a neophyte in the public arena. He usually manages his public image well enough. The trouble with taking so many new positions, however, is that it creates new problems.

Gut reactions can lead to indigestion.

Like:

Twitter, the bastard brat child of the internet, isn’t necessarily that much of a catch in any business context. Twitter’s gross profit in 2020 was $2.35 billion at an orgasmic 1.19% growth for the year. After-tax and wind-assisted, call it about $1.7 billion for charity’s sake.

That sort of money isn’t really in the same league as Musk’s basic business. It’s not a strategic position; maybe more of a hobby. It’d look good in a china hutch…Maybe. It’s a lot of work, Legal liabilities could be anywhere, anytime.

So why do it? It’s a cat-herding exercise at best. Drastic shifts in policy could easily offload a lot of Twitter users onto other platforms. The gigantic 2016 hate campaigns were the basis for all the “dismantle Big Tech” stuff, too. He could take it over and have it demolished with him owning it.

Voting for the Republicans can and will be seen as the equivalent of joining QAnon. Great for QAnon; not for Musk the public figure. He might as well put a bullseye on himself. We’ll leave out the irony of him wearing a MAGA cap surrounded by people who’ve demonstrably never done a damn thing for America. We’ll also leave out the strange aesthetics of a real super-billionaire like him working with a hand-me-down “sort of” billionaire like Trump.

It’s quite possible this visible chaos is all part of a work in progress. Maybe there is some point to it. The trouble with Musk is that he’s such an easy target. I don’t buy the “irrational” easy bake options.

I would say that he’s taking on a lot of unnecessary flak for no good reason. Using up time on passing breezes. My highly unasked-for advice would be to get out of the “fecal tempests”.