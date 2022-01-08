Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Eleven Colombian police wounded in explosives attack on truck

Published

At least 11 police were wounded in an explosives attack on their truck in Cali, southwest Colombia - Copyright AFP Paola MAFLA

At least 11 Colombian police officers were wounded in an attack against their truck using explosives in the southwestern city of Cali, President Ivan Duque said Saturday.

The truck was badly damaged in the blast. No civilians were reported injured.

“We condemn the cowardly terrorist attack against members of the Mobile Anti-Riot Squad,” in the city’s Puerto Rellena area, Duque said on Twitter.

“We sympathize with the 11 uniformed officers wounded in the attack, 3 of them seriously,” added the conservative president, who did not give details about the alleged perpetrator.

Cali’s security undersecretary Jimmy Dranguet told AFP it was an attack “with explosives.”

With 2.2 million inhabitants, Cali is the third-largest city in Colombia and one of the most violent in Latin America.

It is in one of the biggest coca cultivation areas in Colombia, the world’s largest cocaine producer.

Colombia is officially at peace after signing a pact with the FARC guerrilla group in 2016 to end more than a half-century of armed conflict.

But it has seen a flare-up of violence in recent months due to fighting over territory and resources by dissident guerrillas, the ELN rebel group, paramilitary forces and drug cartels.

In this article:
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Op-Ed: Political criminality, January 6, RICO, and recognizing realities or bye-bye America

How can so many actual, hyper-stressed-for-decades bill-paying, bullet-dodging Americans pretend not to know all this?

18 hours ago

Tech & Science

Metaverse gets touch of reality at CES in Las Vegas

A jacket equipped with sensors that let wearers feel hugs in virtual reality was among the innovations giving the metaverse a more realistic edge.

14 hours ago
Renewable: Lithium promises revival for dying California inland sea Renewable: Lithium promises revival for dying California inland sea

Tech & Science

Renewable: Lithium promises revival for dying California inland sea

The increasingly valuable metal, whose supply is concentrated in a few global pockets, is vital for the rechargeable batteries.

20 hours ago

Tech & Science

Are you ready for this? A car that can change colors with the touch of a button

The future could see you changing the colour of your car with the touch of a button as BMW showcased that tech at CES in Las...

17 hours ago