Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Elephants in India tested for coronavirus after rare lion's death

Published

Elephants in India tested for coronavirus after rare lion's death
Elephants at a reserve in southern India have been tested for Covid-19 after a lion died of the virus - Copyright AFP -
Elephants at a reserve in southern India have been tested for Covid-19 after a lion died of the virus - Copyright AFP -

Twenty-eight elephants have been tested for Covid-19 at a forest reserve in southern India, officials said Wednesday, after the reported death of a rare Asiatic lion from the virus.

In what is believed to be the first known death of an animal in India from the coronavirus, a nine-year-old lioness at a zoo in Chennai in Tamil Nadu state passed away in early June, local media reported.

The feline was among nine lions that had tested positive for the virus, including two who were in critical condition, Chennai’s The New Indian Express newspaper reported last week.

“After lions in Vandalur Zoo tested positive for Covid-19, we were asked to test the camp elephants as a precautionary measure,” a forest ranger at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in the south of Tamil Nadu told AFP on Wednesday.

Nasal and anal samples were taken from 28 elephants, including two calves, on Tuesday, and sent to the Indian Veterinary Research Institute in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh.

The animals’ handlers lifted their trunks to collect a sample from a nostril, according to video shared by the reserve. They also inserted swabs into the elephants’ rectums.

The results are expected to arrive in a week. 

“The animals had no symptoms, it was just as a precaution,” the ranger said.

“There was no difficulty in taking the sample swabs themselves as these are all trained elephants.”

Some 21 tigers in a zoo in the eastern state of Jharkhand underwent virus tests last week after a 10-year-old tiger with a fever died, local media reported.

The tiger had returned a negative rapid antigen test but officials said they were also awaiting results from an RT-PCR test, the Press Trust of India reported.

In this article:

You may also like:

A scene from 'Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal' A scene from 'Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal'

Entertainment

This week’s releases unfold under unique circumstances

This week’s releases include a visceral tale of survival in the harshest of environments; the reincarnation of powerful saviour who must learn to harness...

19 hours ago
Server room Server room

World

Media, govt websites coming back online after global outage

Several media, government and social sites such as the UK government, the White House and Reddit suffered temporary outages on Tuesday.

21 hours ago
Paul Givan named N.Ireland's next first minister: DUP Paul Givan named N.Ireland's next first minister: DUP

World

Paul Givan named N.Ireland's next first minister: DUP

Paul Givan, left, has been tapped to be Northern Ireland's next first minister by DUP leader Edwin Poots, right - Copyright AFP STRJoe STENSONRegional...

23 hours ago
Macron slapped during trip to southeast France Macron slapped during trip to southeast France

World

Macron slapped during trip to southeast France

French President Emmanuel Macron visiting the village of Tain-l'Hermitage as part of a nationwide tour to "take the country's pulse"  - Copyright AFP STRJerome...

23 hours ago