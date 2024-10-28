Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

El Salvador troops target gangs in large-scale operation

AFP

Published

A picture released by El Salvador's presidency shows soldiers preparing to take part in an operation to arrest suspected gang members
A picture released by El Salvador's presidency shows soldiers preparing to take part in an operation to arrest suspected gang members - Copyright AFP KAWNAT HAJU
A picture released by El Salvador's presidency shows soldiers preparing to take part in an operation to arrest suspected gang members - Copyright AFP KAWNAT HAJU

Around 2,500 soldiers and police surrounded a neighborhood on the outskirts of El Salvador’s capital Monday for a high-profile operation as part of President Nayib Bukele’s crackdown on gangs.

Bukele said on social media that the goal was to “extract every last one” of the suspected gang members believed to be hiding in the 10 de Octubre area of San Salvador.

Defense Minister Rene Francis Merino said there were “indications that these criminals want to establish themselves” in the neighborhood.

Images released by the government showed soldiers massing for the operation and heavily armed police patrolling the neighborhood and checking identity documents.

According to Justice and Security Minister Gustavo Villatoro, the operation aimed to “continue destroying the criminal economy.”

El Salvador has been under a state of emergency since March 2022 as part of Bukele’s controversial “war” against gangsters.

Around 83,000 suspected gang members have been detained under the measures, which allow arrests without a court order.

The crackdown has led to a sharp fall in homicides and is praised by many Salvadorans, although rights groups have criticized Bukele’s methods.

In this article:Army, elsalvador, Gangs, Police
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Life

McDonalds: Burgers, bacteria and market bombing

Following the E. coli case, McDonald's shares are losing almost 7 percent.

20 hours ago

Entertainment

Review: Dr Strangelove opens in London

The play, like the film, satirizes the Cold War fears of a nuclear conflict between the Soviet Union and the USA, ridiculing nuclear war...

3 hours ago
A couple pose for photos next to the statue of 'Hachiko' in front of Tokyo's Shibuya station A couple pose for photos next to the statue of 'Hachiko' in front of Tokyo's Shibuya station

Life

Legal focus: Top tips for an amicable divorce

Divorces which are taken to court, where one half of the couple is blamed for divorce, are expensive, lengthy and only serve to build...

16 hours ago
Keaton Rodriguez Cadrez and Brande Roderick in 'Wineville' Keaton Rodriguez Cadrez and Brande Roderick in 'Wineville'

Entertainment

Review: Brande Roderick directs and stars in slasher thriller ‘Wineville’

Brande Roderick ("Baywatch") directed and stars in the new slasher thriller "Wineville," which was released on September 10th, 2024, via Dark Star Pictures.

22 hours ago