Egypt says 17 missing after Red Sea tourist boat capsizes

Leisure boats are stationed near a mangrove forest south of Marsa Alam along Egypt's southern Red Sea coast - Copyright AFP/File Khaled DESOUKI

Egyptian authorities said 17 people including foreigners were missing after a tourist yacht capsized off the country’s Red Sea coast on Monday, with 28 others rescued.

The vessel, which was carrying 31 tourists of various nationalities and a 14-member crew, sent out a distress signal at 5:30 am (0330 GMT), said a statement from Egypt’s Red Sea governorate.

The Sea Story embarked on Sunday on a multi-day diving trip from Port Ghalib near Marsa Alam in Egypt’s southeast, and was due to dock on Friday in the town of Hurghada, 200 kilometres (124 miles) north.

Governor Amr Hanafi said that some survivors were rescued by an aircraft, while others were transported to safety aboard a warship.

“Intensive search operations are underway in coordination with the navy and the armed forces,” Hanafi added in a statement.

Authorities have not confirmed the nationalities of the tourists.

The Chinese embassy in Egypt said Monday two of its nationals were “in good health” after being “rescued in the cruise ship sinking accident in the Red Sea”, Chinese state media reported.

Polish foreign ministry spokesman Pawel Wronski said authorities “have information that two of the tourists may have had Polish citizenship”.

“That’s all we know about them. That’s all we can say for now,” he told national news agency PAP.

– ‘Thrown on its side’ –

The Red Sea governor’s office did not immediately respond to AFP’s request for comment on the possible cause of the accident.

According to a manager of a diving resort close to the rescue operations, one surviving crew member said they were “hit by a wave in the middle of the night, throwing the vessel on its side”.

Authorities in the Red Sea capital of Hurghada on Sunday shut down marine activities and the city’s port due to “bad weather conditions”.

But winds around Marsa Alam had remained favourable until Sunday night, the diving manager told AFP, before calming again by morning.

By Monday afternoon, it became increasingly “unlikely that the 17 missing would be rescued after 12 hours in the water,” he said, requesting anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to the media.

The area of Marsa Alam saw at least two similar boat accidents earlier this year but there were no deaths.

The Red Sea coast is a major tourist destination in Egypt, a country of 105 million that is in the grip of a serious economic crisis. Nationally, the tourism sector employs two million people and generates more than 10 percent of GDP.

Dozens of diving boats criss-cross between coral reefs and islands off Egypt’s eastern coast every day, where safety regulations are robust but unevenly enforced

Earlier this month, 30 people were rescued from a sinking dive boat near the Red Sea’s Deadalus reef.

In June, two dozen French tourists were safely evacuated before their boat sank in a similar accident.

Last year, three British tourists died after a fire broke out on their yacht, engulfing their vessel in flames.