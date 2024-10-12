Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Ecuador’s last mountain iceman dies at 80

AFP

Published

Ecuador’s last mountain ice harvester, Baltazar Ushca, who spent over half a century climbing the country’s highest summit to extract ice at the top, died Friday at the age of 80, authorities in his hometown of Guano said.

Ushca was a legend in the Andean country and beyond, as the last practitioner of the age-old profession of ice harvester on Mount Chimborazo, a dormant volcano 6,310 metres high.

“We deeply regret to announce the death of our dear Mashi, Taita Baltazar Ushca, the last iceman of the majestic Chimborazo, a national and international icon,” the municipality of Guano in central Ecuador wrote on social media. In the Quechua language “Taita” means companion and father.

Ushca died after suffering a bad fall while herding cattle at home on Thursday.

The municipality said a bull “overpowered him and threw him to the ground, causing him serious injury.”

Ushca inherited his trade from his father when he was 15 years old and never looked back.

Twice a week he climbed to the 5,200-meter mark on Chimborazo to extract huge blocks of ice weighing up to 20 kilograms with a pick and shovel.

He then wrapped the ice in hay and sold it on a market in the city of Riobamba.

The arrival of refrigerators sounded the death knell for icemen, but Ushca kept plying his trade, inspiring several documentaries.

At 73 years old, he returned to the classroom to complete his primary education and in 2017 received an honorary doctorate. 

At the end of his life, he worked as a tourism promoter at Guano museum.

“His work is and will remain a reference for the knowledge of our people,” the National Institute of Cultural Heritage (INPC) wrote on the social network X.

In this article:
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Generative artificial intelligence powered features such as chatting about what is in pictures, telling children bedtime stories, and imitating podcasters continue to roll out despite fears the technology will be used for more nefarious purposes Generative artificial intelligence powered features such as chatting about what is in pictures, telling children bedtime stories, and imitating podcasters continue to roll out despite fears the technology will be used for more nefarious purposes

Tech & Science

Are you listening? Most popular technology podcasts revealed

Radiolab focuses on investigative journalism into science, tech and even legal history. Continuing with over 200 episodes.

9 hours ago
Billionaire Elon Musk will personally cough up a little more than $27 billion in cash in his deal to take over Twitter Billionaire Elon Musk will personally cough up a little more than $27 billion in cash in his deal to take over Twitter

Business

Extent of anti-money laundering revealed: Report

The report details the output from AI systems used to identify critical trends shaping the future of AML and financial crime prevention.

9 hours ago
A massive cyberattack and data breach hits the Internet Archive A massive cyberattack and data breach hits the Internet Archive

Tech & Science

Internet Archive reels from ‘catastrophic’ cyberattack, data breach

The Internet Archive, an online repository of web pages, was offline Thursday after its founder confirmed a major cyberattack.

17 hours ago
The IT Army of Ukraine is a group of volunteer hackers first set up in the wake of Russia's invasion which has since grown The IT Army of Ukraine is a group of volunteer hackers first set up in the wake of Russia's invasion which has since grown

Tech & Science

Prepare and plan: Insights for Cybersecurity Month

Over the past year, the advent of generative AI has shifted the cybersecurity landscape drastically for both attackers and defenders.

23 hours ago