Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Ecuador gangsters hold police hostage in crisis for new president

AFP

Published

A soldier stands guard outside Carondelet Presidential Palace in Quito on January 9, 2024, a day after Ecuadoran President Daniel Noboa declared a state of emergency following the escape from prison of a dangerous narco boss
A soldier stands guard outside Carondelet Presidential Palace in Quito on January 9, 2024, a day after Ecuadoran President Daniel Noboa declared a state of emergency following the escape from prison of a dangerous narco boss - Copyright AFP Rodrigo BUENDIA
A soldier stands guard outside Carondelet Presidential Palace in Quito on January 9, 2024, a day after Ecuadoran President Daniel Noboa declared a state of emergency following the escape from prison of a dangerous narco boss - Copyright AFP Rodrigo BUENDIA

Ecuador’s new president grappled Tuesday with a security nightmare as gangsters held four police officers hostage after he declared a state of emergency in response to a drug kingpin’s escape from prison.

President Daniel Noboa, who is only 36, was elected in October on a pledge to fight rampant drug-related crime and violence in this South American country that has a key intermediary role in the US- and European-bound cocaine trade.

Noboa declared a 60-day state of emergency throughout the country on Monday, including in Ecuador’s notoriously violent prisons, and imposed a nighttime curfew.

He acted after a powerful gang leader, Jose Adolfo Macias, known as “Fito,” escaped from prison.

Overnight Monday into Tuesday officials announced that four police officers had been kidnapped — three in the coastal city of Machala and one in Quito.

Three people driving a vehicle without license plates abducted the officer in Quito, according to the police statement.

A chilling video circulating on social media illustrated the crisis that the president is now facing. It shows the group of three kidnapped officers sitting on the ground with a gun pointed at them, while one is forced to read a statement addressed to the president.

“You declared war, you will get war,” this officer says. “You declared a state of emergency. We declare police, civilians and soldiers to be the spoils of war.”

“Anyone found on the street after 11 pm will be executed,” says the statement read by an audibly terrified police officer.

In a video posted on Instagram, Noboa said the state of emergency would allow armed forces to enter and help control prisons.

“We will not negotiate with terrorists nor rest until we return peace to all Ecuadorans,” he said.

He announced last week that he will build two maximum security prisons — similar to the one built by Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele during his war against gangs — to hold the most dangerous criminals.

– Prison break –

Macias had been serving a 34-year sentence for organized crime, drug trafficking and murder.

The 44-year-old leader of the powerful Los Choneros gang was declared missing Sunday by police conducting an inspection of the prison in the port city of Guayaquil.

He is believed to have been tipped off and escaped just hours before police arrived, according to presidential spokesman Roberto Izurieta.

The Attorney General’s office filed charges against two prison officials it accuses of being involved in Macias’ escape.

This is his second prison break — the last was in 2013 when he was recaptured after three months.

After his escape, unrest broke out at penitentiaries in six of Ecuador’s 24 provinces, according to Ecuador’s prison authority SNAI, with guards taken hostage at some of the facilities.

Heavily armed police and soldiers entered the prisons of El Oro, Loja, Chimborazo, Cotopaxi, Azuay and Pichincha, after which the military distributed images of half-naked inmates rounded up in courtyards.

– Violence –

Long a peaceful haven sandwiched between top cocaine exporters Colombia and Peru, Ecuador has seen violence explode in recent years as enemy gangs with links to Mexican and Colombian cartels vie for control.

The kidnapping of police officers on Monday night came on top of explosions in the coastal town of Esmeraldas, in a region controlled by gangs.

Police say an explosive device was thrown near a police station and two vehicles were burned in other areas, with no one killed.

In Quito, a car was reportedly blown up, and a device exploded near a pedestrian bridge.

Drug violence has taken a heavy toll. The year 2023 closed with more than 7,800 homicides and 220 tons of drugs seized, a new record for the nation.

Since February 2021, clashes between prisoners have left more than 460 dead. 

In this article:Crime, Drugs, Ecuador, Police
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky are seen at the White House in Washington, DC, on September 21, 2023 US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky are seen at the White House in Washington, DC, on September 21, 2023

World

US election top risk to world no matter who wins: consultancy

The US presidential election will pose the greatest political risk to the world in 2024 no matter who wins.

22 hours ago

Business

Op-Ed: Interest rates and US politics – A terrible mix

For more avoidable disasters, contact your smiling local political ignoramuses.

8 mins ago
A fan on the new 'Rue David Bowie' in the French capital's 13th district A fan on the new 'Rue David Bowie' in the French capital's 13th district

Entertainment

Paris names street after David Bowie

The city of Paris on Monday named a street after rock music icon David Bowie, a first in honour of the singer eight years...

14 hours ago
United Airlines says it has discovered loose bolts on Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes in its fleet, like one seen here taking off in September 2023 United Airlines says it has discovered loose bolts on Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes in its fleet, like one seen here taking off in September 2023

Business

United Airlines says inspections found loose bolts on its 737 MAX planes

United Airlines said Monday it has discovered loose bolts on Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes in its fleet during preliminary inspections.

14 hours ago