Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Ecuador foils attack on prison by explosive-laden drone

AFP

Published

Ecuador's prisons, many of them taken over by drug gangs, have been under military control since January
Ecuador's prisons, many of them taken over by drug gangs, have been under military control since January - Copyright AFP Enrique Ortiz
Ecuador's prisons, many of them taken over by drug gangs, have been under military control since January - Copyright AFP Enrique Ortiz

Ecuadoran officials said they had thwarted an attack Thursday carried out by an explosive-laden drone on La Roca prison, which houses ex-vice president Jorge Glas, arrested in a raid on the Mexican embassy in April.

The drone was intercepted as it flew over the maximum security prison, according to the “Security Block” — a unit of police and soldiers fighting drug trafficking.

The drone had been flown with the intent of “disabling” the prison, which can hold about 100 inmates, the group said in a statement.

Glas was arrested on corruption charges on April 5 at the Mexican embassy in Quito where he had sought refuge. The raid on the embassy by Ecuadoran security forces to capture him prompted a break in diplomatic ties between the two nations.

Last month, Mexico asked that Glas be allowed to go to a “safe place” in a third country due to his “critical” health condition.

Ecuador’s prisons, many of them taken over by drug gangs, have been under military control since January, when President Daniel Noboa declared a state of “internal armed conflict” in the government’s showdown with organized crime.

That came after a particularly brutal wave of violence in several parts of Ecuador, sparked by the prison escape of one of the country’s most powerful crime bosses.

Once considered a bastion of peace in Latin America, Ecuador has been plunged into crisis by the rapid spread of transnational cartels that use its ports — mainly Guayaquil — to ship drugs to the United States and Europe.

In this article:Crime, Drugs, Ecuador, prison
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Renee DiResta, author of "Invisible Rulers" and formerly with the Stanford Internet Observatory, a non-partisan disinformation research project Renee DiResta, author of "Invisible Rulers" and formerly with the Stanford Internet Observatory, a non-partisan disinformation research project

Tech & Science

US disinformation researcher laments ‘incredible witch hunt’

Understanding disinformation has emerged as a lightning rod in the United States ahead of the November election.

7 hours ago
This handout picture taken and released on September 5, 2024 by Kiinitanga shows new Maori queen, twenty-seven-year-old Nga Wai hono i te po Paki, attending the funeral ceremony of New Zealand's Maori King Tuheitia at the Turangawaewae Marae in Ngaruawahia, New Zealand. A council of New Zealand's indigenous Maori chiefs anointed a new queen on September 5, as a flotilla of war canoes readied to transport her father, the late monarch, for burial on a sacred mountain. Nga Wai hono i te po Paki -- a surprise choice to be the next Maori leader -- was cheered as she sat atop a high-backed wooden throne. This handout picture taken and released on September 5, 2024 by Kiinitanga shows new Maori queen, twenty-seven-year-old Nga Wai hono i te po Paki, attending the funeral ceremony of New Zealand's Maori King Tuheitia at the Turangawaewae Marae in Ngaruawahia, New Zealand. A council of New Zealand's indigenous Maori chiefs anointed a new queen on September 5, as a flotilla of war canoes readied to transport her father, the late monarch, for burial on a sacred mountain. Nga Wai hono i te po Paki -- a surprise choice to be the next Maori leader -- was cheered as she sat atop a high-backed wooden throne.

World

New Zealand’s Maori anoint new queen

This handout picture taken and released on September 5, 2024 by Kiinitanga shows new Maori queen, twenty-seven-year-old Nga Wai hono i te po Paki,...

21 hours ago
The European Union could decide within months to take action against X, including possible fines, as part of an ongoing probe The European Union could decide within months to take action against X, including possible fines, as part of an ongoing probe

World

Like Brazil, the European Union also has an X problem

The European Union could decide within months to take action against X, including possible fines, as part of an ongoing probe - Copyright AFP...

14 hours ago
A 20-percent diesel price hike affects the cost of shipping most goods in a country where 90 percent of commodities are transported by road A 20-percent diesel price hike affects the cost of shipping most goods in a country where 90 percent of commodities are transported by road

Business

Trucker protests fuel fear of food shortages in Colombia

A 20-percent diesel price hike affects the cost of shipping most goods in a country where 90 percent of commodities are transported by road...

22 hours ago