Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Ecuador deploys military to tackle Guayaquil crime wave

Published

Soldiers have been deployed in Guayaquil to 'prevent the entry of drugs from the north (Colombia) or weapons from the south (Peru)', according to Ecuador's President Guillermo Lasso
Soldiers have been deployed in Guayaquil to 'prevent the entry of drugs from the north (Colombia) or weapons from the south (Peru)', according to Ecuador's President Guillermo Lasso - Copyright AFP Yasin AKGUL
Soldiers have been deployed in Guayaquil to 'prevent the entry of drugs from the north (Colombia) or weapons from the south (Peru)', according to Ecuador's President Guillermo Lasso - Copyright AFP Yasin AKGUL

Ecuador has ordered troops to the port city of Guayaquil to combat a wave of drug-related violence that has claimed dozens of lives.

President Guillermo Lasso said Sunday the military has been deployed to “strengthen control” and “prevent the entry of drugs from the north (Colombia) or weapons from the south (Peru).”

The president blamed a recent surge in violence on “the settling of scores” between criminal gangs he said were unsettled by government efforts to take drugs off the streets.

Nestled between the world’s biggest cocaine producers, Colombia and Peru, the country of 17.7 million people is favored by traffickers because of its porous borders, a dollarized economy and major seaports for export.

A war for drug revenues has pitted gangs at the service of Mexican and Colombian cartels against each other, sending Ecuador’s homicide rate surging to 13.92 per 100,000 inhabitants last year from 7.84 in 2020, according to government data.

The power struggle between drug cartels has also drawn in allied prison gangs, with more than 300 inmates killed in riots last year.

Guayaquil, a city of 2.8 million people, is home to Ecuador’s main commercial port.

In 2021, the country seized a record 210 tons of drugs, 8.2 tons in Guayaquil last Tuesday alone.

Lasso also announced he was replacing the country’s police commander in response to the crime wave.

The president did not specify the size or duration of the military deployment to Guayaquil, where five people were killed and 10 wounded in a shootout in a poor neighborhood last Friday.

In this article:armadas, criminalidad, Ecuador, fuerzas, narcotráfico, policia, violencia
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

US drug overdoses top 100,000 in pandemic year US drug overdoses top 100,000 in pandemic year

Life

Op-Ed: America’s trashy drugs – Ice and Fentanyl don’t even need to kill you

If all this very basic information makes the point that these drugs are truly bad, that was the good news. The news for users...

17 hours ago
Washington wants Julian Assange to face trial for WikiLeaks' publication in 2010 of classified military documents relating to the US wars in Afghanistan and Iraq Washington wants Julian Assange to face trial for WikiLeaks' publication in 2010 of classified military documents relating to the US wars in Afghanistan and Iraq

World

UK court to rule on Assange extradition case

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will learn Monday whether he can appeal to Britain’s Supreme Court against a High Court ruling.

15 hours ago
Mugler was known for his clothes structured and sophisticated silhouettes Mugler was known for his clothes structured and sophisticated silhouettes

World

Fashion designer Thierry Mugler dies aged 73: Facebook statement

French designer Thierry Mugler, who reigned over fashion in the 1980s, died on Sunday at the age of 73 of "natural causes".

19 hours ago
Supporters of Yemen's Huthi rebels march in the capital Sanaa carrying a mock rocket on January 21 Supporters of Yemen's Huthi rebels march in the capital Sanaa carrying a mock rocket on January 21

World

Yemen missiles downed over UAE capital as tensions soar

Two ballistic missiles fired by Yemeni rebels were intercepted and destroyed over the UAE capital Abu Dhabi on Monday.

13 hours ago