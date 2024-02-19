Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Ecuador backtracks on plan to send weapons to Ukraine

AFP

Published

Moscow slammed the "reckless" decision and banned the import of some Ecuadoran bananas and flowers, citing the detection of pests
Moscow slammed the "reckless" decision and banned the import of some Ecuadoran bananas and flowers, citing the detection of pests - Copyright AFP/File Marcos PIN
Moscow slammed the "reckless" decision and banned the import of some Ecuadoran bananas and flowers, citing the detection of pests - Copyright AFP/File Marcos PIN

Ecuador’s foreign minister said Monday the country did not plan to send Soviet-era weapons to Ukraine after the president’s vow to do so sparked a spat with Moscow over banana and flower exports.

“Ecuador will not send any war material to a country that is involved in an international armed conflict,” Foreign Minister Gabriela Sommerfeld told a congressional committee.

President Daniel Noboa announced last month that Quito had agreed to exchange Russian military equipment that had become “scrap metal” for new US weapons worth around $200 million.

Ecuador was planning to send six Russian military helicopters, long-range rocket launchers and air defense systems to the United States.

These weapons would then be sent from the US to Ukraine. In exchange, Ecuador would receive modern weapons to confront powerful drug trafficking gangs that have the country in a chokehold.

Moscow slammed the “reckless” decision and banned the import of some Ecuadoran bananas and flowers, citing the detection of pests.

On Friday Ecuador’s Trade Minister Sonsoles Garcia said on X that the Russian embargo on five banana exporting companies had been lifted.

Ecuador is the world’s biggest banana exporter and one of the top exporters of flowers, mainly roses.

Nine out of 10 bananas imported by Russia come from Ecuador, according to Russian media.

In this article:Conflict, Ecuador, Russia, Trade, Ukraine News, US, Weaponry
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

The European Commission said it launched formal infringement proceedings against TikTok over the protection of minors online The European Commission said it launched formal infringement proceedings against TikTok over the protection of minors online

Social Media

EU launches probe into TikTok over child protection

The EU on Monday announced a formal investigation into TikTok over alleged breaches of its obligations to protect minors online.

6 hours ago
Analysts pointed to data showing a 61 percent year-on-year rise in rail trips made in China during the Lunar New Year holiday as being a positive sign Analysts pointed to data showing a 61 percent year-on-year rise in rail trips made in China during the Lunar New Year holiday as being a positive sign

Business

Asia stocks mixed as China enjoys Lunar New Year bump

Chinese stocks were buoyant after Lunar New Year but other Asian markets were mixed.

8 hours ago
US President Joe Biden waves as he and First Lady Jill Biden arrive at the White House in Washington on February 19, 2024 US President Joe Biden waves as he and First Lady Jill Biden arrive at the White House in Washington on February 19, 2024

World

Biden says ‘considering’ more Russia sanctions after Navalny death

US President Joe Biden is "considering additional sanctions" on Moscow after the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

6 hours ago
The frontline town of Avdiivka has become the new symbol of the Russian war in Ukraine The frontline town of Avdiivka has become the new symbol of the Russian war in Ukraine

Sports

Op-Ed: Adiivka – Russia ‘takes’ a virtual suburb of Donetsk, so what?

Don’t tell the Ukrainians how to fight.

23 hours ago