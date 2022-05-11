Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Economic forces hit the tech market – causing contractions

Troubling economic forces are hitting the tech sector, with companies cutting costs and laying off workers.

Published

Image: - © AFP Charly TRIBALLEAU
Image: - © AFP Charly TRIBALLEAU

Workers are dumping their stock, companies are cutting costs, and layoffs abound as troubling economic forces hit tech start-ups.

U.S. employers added more jobs than expected in April amid a tight labor market, the Friday Bureau of Labor Statistics. But the tech sector, which boomed during the pandemic, is showing signs of contraction.

Start-up companies started the year off with great expectations of a successful year ahead, but then the stock market tanked, Russia invaded Ukraine, inflation ballooned, and interest rates rose. 

According to Tech Crunch, the past week has seen many layoffs, from big names like Cameo, On Deck, and Robinhood, to B2B platforms like Workrise and Thrasio. 

There appears to be a common thread in most of the layoffs – with most founders pointing to a shift in the market that requires a serious pivot in business. However, the ones to be hurt the most are the employees.

Facebook parent company Meta is pausing hiring and scaling down some recruitment plans, Business Insider reported last week based on an internal memo it had viewed.

“We regularly re-evaluate our talent pipeline according to our business needs and in light of the expense guidance given for this earnings period, we are slowing its growth accordingly,” a spokesperson confirmed to CNBC.

Start-up, Cameo recently announced a round of layoffs amounting to about a quarter of its staff, The Information reported.

And according to the New York Times, the number of people and groups trying to unload their start-up shares doubled in the first three months of the year from late last year.

According to Phil Haslett, a founder of EquityZen, which helps private companies and their employees sell their stock, share prices of some billion-dollar start-ups, known as “unicorns,” have plunged by 22 percent to 44 percent in recent months.

“It’s the first sustained pullback in the market that people have seen in legitimately 10 years,” he said.

Besides Cameo last week, On Deck, a career-services company; and MainStreet, a financial technology start-up, all shed at least 20 percent of their employees. Fast, a payments start-up, and Halcyon Health, an online health care provider, abruptly shut down in the last month. 

Most surprising is that Instacart, one of the most highly valued start-ups of its generation, slashed its valuation to $24 billion in March from $40 billion last year.

“Everything that has been true in the last two years is suddenly not true,” said Mathias Schilling, a venture capitalist at Headline. “Growth at any price is just not enough anymore.”

What’s happening now is a lot different than in the past, when companies, including start-ups, were able to weather moments of fear and panic by roaring back from the precipice and setting new records.

The difference is that now there is a collision of troubling economic forces combined with the sense that the start-up world’s frenzied behavior of the last few years is due for a reckoning. And again, the war in Ukraine, global inflation, and nations still recovering from two years of a pandemic seem to be a guiding force.

“Of all the times we said it feels like a bubble, I do think this time is a little different,” said Albert Wenger, an investor at Union Square Ventures.

In this article:balloning inflation, Economic forces, Interest rates, Layoffs, tech sector, tech start-ups, unloading shares, war in Ukraine
Written By

Karen Graham is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for environmental news. Karen's view of what is happening in our world is colored by her love of history and how the past influences events taking place today. Her belief in man's part in the care of the planet and our environment has led her to focus on the need for action in dealing with climate change. It was said by Geoffrey C. Ward, "Journalism is merely history's first draft." Everyone who writes about what is happening today is indeed, writing a small part of our history.

You may also like:

President Vladimir Putin spoke at a concert marking the eighth anniversary of Russia's annexation of Crimea President Vladimir Putin spoke at a concert marking the eighth anniversary of Russia's annexation of Crimea

World

Op-Ed: Escalation, ‘long war’, etc. but is Putin ready to pull the plug for health reasons?

After all; if there’s no out, there’s no end.  

13 hours ago

World

West blames Russia for satellite hack ahead of Ukraine invasion

Western powers accused Russians of carrying out a cyberattack against a satellite network an hour before the invasion of Ukraine.

22 hours ago
Robot tractors may be heading to a farm near you Robot tractors may be heading to a farm near you

Tech & Science

Agricultural equipment manufacturer hit by ransomware attack

May-July is also peak harvesting season, making agricultural organizations like AGCO an appealing target.

11 hours ago
The Zaporizhstal factory shows how these Stalin-era sites are designed to defy Russia's invasion The Zaporizhstal factory shows how these Stalin-era sites are designed to defy Russia's invasion

World

‘A chance to survive’: Ukraine’s fortress steel mills

Food and water stockpiles, generators, toilets, stacks of mattresses and even wood-burning stoves in bunkers deep underground.

18 hours ago