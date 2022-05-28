Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Life

Eastern Pacific Tropical Storm Agatha could spawn a storm in Atlantic basin

Tropical Storm Agatha is set to become a hurricane as it makes landfall Monday over the southern coast of Mexico.

Published

Lion Country Safari after Tropical Storm Isaac in 2012. Image - qwesy qwesy (CC SA 3.0)
Lion Country Safari after Tropical Storm Isaac in 2012. Image - qwesy qwesy (CC SA 3.0)

Tropical Storm Agatha is set to become a hurricane as it makes landfall Monday over the southern coast of Mexico. A hurricane watch is in effect from Salina Cruz to Punta Maldonado, where hurricane conditions are possible on Monday.

At its 10:00 a.m. CDT update, the National Hurricane Center reported that T|Agatha has maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph) along with higher gusts. Steady to rapid strengthening is expected at this time with Agatha reaching hurricane strength on Sunday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward from the center up to 45 miles (75 kilometers). The estimated minimum central pressure is 1002 mb (29.56 inches).

“Storm surge could produce coastal flooding near and to the east of where the center passes the coast in areas of onshore winds,” the National Hurricane Center said. “The surge may be accompanied by large and destructive waves.”

In addition to storm surge, heavy rains from Agatha will hit portions of southern Mexico by Sunday into Tuesday night. “The heaviest rain is forecast across the Mexican state of Oaxaca, where 10 to 16 inches are expected but isolated totals up to 20 inches are possible,” the hurricane center said.

Agatha will unleash torrential rain and gusty winds in the coming days. Around June 1, the beginning of the Atlantic Hurricane season, it could emerge over the Gulf of Mexico or the Caribbean Sea where further development will be possible.

“There is currently a significant amount of wind shear evident from southeastern Mexico to the southern Gulf and the western Caribbean,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Mike LeSeney said.

When wind shear is high or strong, it can prevent a tropical system from developing. That phenomenon would have to drop off first, and that is why development may not occur until sometime later next week, if at all.

In this article:atlantic basin, Eastern Pacific, extected to gain strength, Start of Atlantic Hurricane season, Tropical Storm Agatha
Written By

Karen Graham is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for environmental news. Karen's view of what is happening in our world is colored by her love of history and how the past influences events taking place today. Her belief in man's part in the care of the planet and our environment has led her to focus on the need for action in dealing with climate change. It was said by Geoffrey C. Ward, "Journalism is merely history's first draft." Everyone who writes about what is happening today is indeed, writing a small part of our history.

You may also like:

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has led to a swift turnaround in Finnish and Swedish public opinion in favour of NATO membership Russia's invasion of Ukraine has led to a swift turnaround in Finnish and Swedish public opinion in favour of NATO membership

World

As Sweden woos Turkey, fears mount over what it will cede

Sweden hopes to strike a compromise with Turkey to seal its NATO membership bid.

22 hours ago
News of the apparent hack first broke on social media, when shocked and bemused travelers posted images of screens inside Santos Dumont Airport playing explicit videos that were decidedly not safe for work -- or trave News of the apparent hack first broke on social media, when shocked and bemused travelers posted images of screens inside Santos Dumont Airport playing explicit videos that were decidedly not safe for work -- or trave

World

Rio airport screens show porn movies in apparent hack

Rio de Janeiro has a racy reputation, but it rose to a new level when porn films started playing on screens at the Brazilian...

21 hours ago
French bullfighter Sebastian Castella is seen here in 2016 at the Plaza de Toros -- a Mexican judge has ordered a suspension of bullfighting in the arena, the world's largest bullring French bullfighter Sebastian Castella is seen here in 2016 at the Plaza de Toros -- a Mexican judge has ordered a suspension of bullfighting in the arena, the world's largest bullring

World

Mexican judge suspends bullfights in world’s largest ring

A Mexican judge on Friday ordered a suspension of bullfighting in Mexico City's Plaza de Toros, the world's largest bullring.

17 hours ago
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro arrives for talks in Havana days ahead of a US-led summit that is excluding the two leftist governments Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro arrives for talks in Havana days ahead of a US-led summit that is excluding the two leftist governments

World

Venezuela, Cuba rally after rejection from Los Angeles summit

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro arrives for talks in Havana days ahead of a US-led summit that is excluding the two leftist governments - Copyright...

20 hours ago