Earth Day 2022: Celebrating 52 years of environmental diversity and protection

This Earth Day, remember that there is only one Planet Earth. Credit - Brandon Huffman, CC SA 4.0.

Today’s young environmentalists may find it hard to believe that prior to 1970, factories could spew huge columns of toxic black smoke into the sky, or dump tons of toxic waste into nearby streams. Back then, it was all perfectly legal.

In 1969, a Wisconsin Senator, Gaylord Nelson, inspired by the anti-Vietnam war movement of college students across the country, protesting the war, wanted to ignite the same energy to raise awareness about pollution. Nelson also got then-Senator Pete McCloskey of California to serve as his co-chair.

Denis Hayes, a young activist who later joined Nelson’s team, recruited 85 other people to join the effort. This growth in the size of the group, as well as its fervor, inspired the group to call their team effort “Earth Day.”

The name attracted national media attention and inspired 20 million Americans to show their dissent over industrial pollution and pollution of our waterways.

History will show that the first Earth Day was a great success. That voice of the people was heard all the way to the halls of Congress, leading to multiple environmental regulations and legislation, with Congress authorizing the creation of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and passing the National Environmental Education Act, the Occupational Safety and Health Act, and the Clean Air Act.

President and Mrs. Richard Nixon plant a tree on the White House South Lawn to recognize the first Earth Day. WHPO C6311-11a Credit – White House Photo Office, Public Domain

Earth Day over the years

Earth Day has experienced a few growing pains over the years, however, the fervor shown by the first participants in 1970 has never wavered, with Earth Day now being celebrated in over 181 countries around the world.

Some people might ask why Earth Day is always celebrated on April 22? That day was chosen because it fell in between spring break and final exam weeks to attract higher attendance. According to EarthSky.org, the date was also Arbor Day, a day observed for people to plant trees.

April 22 has become a significant date when it comes to important environmental events including the signing of the Paris Agreement in 2016. In 2021, President Joe Biden hosted a Leaders Summit on Climate on April 22-23.

And every year, a new theme is chosen for celebrating Earth Day, covering Voter Registration Day in 2004, and Healthy Environments for Children in 2005, to numerous years where people around the world were called to action with the theme – The Face of Climate Change.

This year, for 2022, the theme chosen is “Invest in Our Planet,” according to the campaign website.

This year, we are challenged to invest in our planet because a green future is a prosperous future. And while there is still time to solve the climate crisis, time to choose both a prosperous and sustainable future, unless we invest time now, we may find ourselves falling behind.

There are at least 52 actions that can be taken starting right now to invest in the planet. Everything you can think of, from planning a teach-in or learning more about plastics pollution to composting or switching to reusable grocery bags is listed. So, it is relatively easy.

And please remember this – Earth Day should not be relegated to a celebration just one day of the year. Celebrate the Earth every day.