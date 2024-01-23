Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Dutch reporter murder suspects on trial

AFP

Published

Peter R. de Vries was killed because of his role in a drug gang trial, authorities believe
Peter R. de Vries was killed because of his role in a drug gang trial, authorities believe - Copyright AFP Valentine CHAPUIS
Peter R. de Vries was killed because of his role in a drug gang trial, authorities believe - Copyright AFP Valentine CHAPUIS

The trial began on Tuesday of nine suspects in the murder of high-profile Dutch crime reporter Peter R. de Vries, whose killing stunned the Netherlands and spotlighted the country’s drug gang underworld.

De Vries, 64, was shot in the head on a busy Amsterdam street in July 2021, shortly after leaving a television studio where he was appearing as a guest.

Authorities believe gang leaders ordered his murder due to his role as adviser to a key witness in the trial of alleged drugs baron Ridouan Taghi, who was arrested in Dubai in 2019.

Two suspects, identified only as Dutch man Delano G. and Kamil E. from Poland, were arrested shortly after the incident. Prosecutors have called for them to serve a life sentence.

Prosecutors believe Delano G. pulled the trigger and Kamil E. drove the getaway car and carried out surveillance prior to the shooting.

Just before the verdict against the pair, new information emerged that prompted judges to reopen the case.

Seven men suspected of organising and facilitating the killing have been added to the trial, in addition to Delano G. and Kamil E.

At the start of Tuesday’s hearing, all nine suspects either denied the charges or invoked their right to silence, according to local news agency ANP.

One suspect, Erickson O., told the court: “I didn’t know who he (De Vries) was and I did not know he was a famous person.”

The court has said a verdict is expected in June, with the prosecutors due to set out their sentencing request next week.

The trial has “painfully demonstrated the potential repercussions for those interfering with the power of organised crime, including journalists”, said Jasmijn de Zeeuw from the Free Press Unlimited group.

Hearings will take place in an extra high-security “bunker” at the court in Amsterdam.

De Vries was a household name in the Netherlands and his killing sparked an outpouring of grief, with thousands of mourners paying their respects to a national “hero” when he died.

In this article:Court, Crime, Netherlands, Trial
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

An original Macintosh computer on display at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, California An original Macintosh computer on display at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, California

Tech & Science

Mac computers could ride AI wave or be left behind

Forty years after igniting a PC revolution, Apple's Mac is stronger than ever and could reach new glory due to AI — or be...

21 hours ago

Tech & Science

Democratizing data and driving innovation: Peggy Tsai’s journey

With over 20 years of experience, Peggy Tsai has established herself as an industry-leading expert on leveraging the power of data to transform business

15 hours ago
Afghan refugees arrive from Pakistan at the border in Spin Boldak district of Kandahar province on December 3, 2023 Afghan refugees arrive from Pakistan at the border in Spin Boldak district of Kandahar province on December 3, 2023

World

Half a million Afghans return from Pakistan: IOM

Afghan refugees arrive from Pakistan at the border in Spin Boldak district of Kandahar province on December 3, 2023 - Copyright AFP More than...

18 hours ago
Farmers have been blocking roads including the A64 motorway in the southwest Farmers have been blocking roads including the A64 motorway in the southwest

World

French farmers threaten more protests ahead of PM meeting

Farmers have been blocking roads including the A64 motorway in the southwest - Copyright AFP Kirill KUDRYAVTSEVMyriam LEMETAYERFrance’s powerful farming union on Monday threatened...

22 hours ago