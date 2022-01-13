Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Dutch king ditches golden coach with slavery images

Dutch King Willem-Alexander announced that he is mothballing the royal Golden Coach which has been embroiled in a racism controversy.

Published

Dutch king ditches golden coach with slavery images
The Golden Coach in use in 2009 - Copyright AFP/File Philippe LOPEZ
The Golden Coach in use in 2009 - Copyright AFP/File Philippe LOPEZ

Dutch King Willem-Alexander announced Thursday that he is mothballing the royal Golden Coach which has been embroiled in a racism controversy.

The opulent horse-drawn carriage, called “De Gouden Koets”, has traditionally transported the Dutch monarch to the opening of parliament and other state occasions, but has not been used since 2015.

At the centre of the slavery controversy is a picture on the left-side panel of the golden coach.

Called “Tribute of the Colonies”, the image depicts kneeling black people handing over produce like cocoa and sugarcane to their white masters — including to a young white woman on a throne representing the Netherlands.

Next to her, a young white man is seen giving a young black boy a book as he is presented by his subservient father, an image which painter Nicolaas van der Waay in 1896 said was meant to portray “civilisation”.

“We cannot rewrite the past,” the Dutch king said an official video.

But “we can try to accept it together. This also applies to the colonial past,” he added.

“The Gouden Koets can only be used when the Netherlands is ready for it. And that is not the case at the moment,” he continued.

After a complete renovation that lasted five years, the royal coach became the centrepiece of an exhibition in Amsterdam on the colonial past of the Netherlands.

“The Gouden Koets won’t be used until the Netherlands is ready for it, and that’s not the case at the moment,” the king said.

“As long as there are people living in the Netherlands who feel the pain of discrimination on a daily basis, the past will still cast its shadow over our time,” he added.

In the Netherlands, as in other European nations, debate over the colonial past and slavery has resurfaced since the emergence of the Black Lives Matter movement in the United States.

In this article:dutch, Dutch king
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Pacific Northwest prepares for another atmospheric river

The atmospheric river moving in this week will stay tilted to the north, mainly impacting Washington state and Vancouver Island, BC.

22 hours ago

Social Media

Op-Ed: Baby cheetahs for sale on Facebook? Google search, too? End this, right now

I honestly dread to think how many animals could have been trafficked and abused this way. It’d be a huge number.

15 hours ago
What next for Prince Andrew? US sex assault lawsuit explained What next for Prince Andrew? US sex assault lawsuit explained

World

What next for Prince Andrew? US sex assault lawsuit explained

Britain's Prince Andrew is stuck between a rock and a hard place: He either settles out of court or endures a grilling by lawyers...

17 hours ago
Meta-works: Online universe becomes lab for real-life products Meta-works: Online universe becomes lab for real-life products

World

Meta-works: Online universe becomes lab for real-life products

Online platforms that are precursors of the metaverse vision for the internet's future are already serving as workrooms to develop products.

10 hours ago