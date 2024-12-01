Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Driver in Australia finds deadly tiger snake on her leg

AFP

Published

An Australian snake handler captures a deadly tiger snake found by a driver on her leg
An Australian snake handler captures a deadly tiger snake found by a driver on her leg - Copyright VICTORIA POLICE/AFP Handout
An Australian snake handler captures a deadly tiger snake found by a driver on her leg - Copyright VICTORIA POLICE/AFP Handout

A driver cruising down a highway in eastern Australia felt something on her foot and discovered a deadly tiger snake “slithering up her leg”, police said Sunday.

Officers found her on the side of the Monash Freeway near Melbourne, barefoot and in a state of shock after her Friday morning encounter with the reptile, Victoria state police said.

“The woman explained that she had been travelling at 80kph (50 mph) on the freeway when she felt something on foot and looked down to find a deadly tiger snake slithering up her leg,” police said in a statement.

“Remarkably, she was able to fend the snake off her and weave through traffic before pulling over and leaping out of her car to safety.”

Tiger snakes, named after their coloured stripes, are among the most venomous snakes in the world, according to the state’s wildlife department.

Thick bodied and about a metre (three feet) long, they respond to threats by raising themselves off the ground and flattening their heads and neck, it says.

Police said the woman was assessed by paramedics to ensure she had not been bitten, and a snake catcher removed the “massive” snake from the vehicle. 

In this article:Australia, Police, snake
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Anti-government fighters in central Aleppo prepare to topple the equestrian statue of Bassel-al-Assad, the late brother of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad Anti-government fighters in central Aleppo prepare to topple the equestrian statue of Bassel-al-Assad, the late brother of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad

World

What do we know about Syrian rebels’ major offensive on Aleppo?

Rebel forces opposing President Bashar al-Assad have launched their biggest offensive in years this week.

18 hours ago
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau previously visited Donald Trump in the White House during the president-elect's first term in office Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau previously visited Donald Trump in the White House during the president-elect's first term in office

Business

Trudeau in Florida to meet Trump as tariff threats loom: media

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau previously visited Donald Trump in the White House during the president-elect's first term in office - Copyright AFP/File JIM...

20 hours ago
Charlie Welham Charlie Welham

Life

Interview: Charlie Welham is ‘trusting the process’ and ‘protecting his peace’

Charlie Welham is a multi-hyphenate who is based in Sydney, Australia. He is an athlete, content creator, social influencer, videographer, photographer and model.

23 hours ago
The high spending totals were the result not of price inflation but of rising demand The high spending totals were the result not of price inflation but of rising demand

Business

US ‘Black Friday’ online spending put at record $10.8 bn

American consumers spent a record $10.8 billion online during "Black Friday" promotions.

7 hours ago