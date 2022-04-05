Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

‘Drive My Car’ director ready for Hollywood ‘challenge’

Published

Japanese director Ryusuke Hamaguchi snagged the Oscar for best foreign film at this year's awards
Japanese director Ryusuke Hamaguchi snagged the Oscar for best foreign film at this year's awards - Copyright AFP Charly TRIBALLEAU
Japanese director Ryusuke Hamaguchi snagged the Oscar for best foreign film at this year's awards - Copyright AFP Charly TRIBALLEAU

Japanese director Ryusuke Hamaguchi, whose “Drive My Car” won this year’s best international film Oscar, said Tuesday he is ready to “take on the challenge” of a Hollywood blockbuster.

The 43-year-old said he was still in shock over the film’s Oscar win.

“Until the very last minute, I was convinced that the Oscars and my life were two things that had absolutely nothing in common,” he told reporters in Tokyo at a press conference with the film’s lead Hidetoshi Nishijima.

The 51-year-old actor said he thought the film’s success was due in part to its universality and “the fact that the main character has lost someone dear and is trying to continue living nonetheless”.

Inspired by a work by famed author Haruki Murakami, the three-hour film scooped multiple honours en route to its Oscars triumph, including Golden Globes and a Bafta.

Hamaguchi said he had received some counsel from fellow director Chloe Zhao, whose “Nomadland” was the toast of the Oscars last year and who went on to direct Marvel superhero movie “The Eternals”.

“She told me ‘Stay sane,’ and I found these words very important,” said Hamaguchi, adding that he felt ready to “take on the challenge” of a Hollywood blockbuster, if offered the opportunity.

Taking on such a project would depend on the subject of the film and whether conditions would allow him to “keep my feet firmly on the ground”, he added.

Hamaguchi is the fifth Japanese director to have a film receive the foreign-language Oscar, along with the likes of cinema icon Akira Kurosawa, whose “Rashomon” won in 1952.

“Drive My Car” was also nominated for best director and best adapted screenplay, as well as best picture — a first in the history of Japanese cinema.

In this article:Award, Film, Hamaguchi, Japan
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Ukraine estimates 20,000 people have been killed in the war so far Ukraine estimates 20,000 people have been killed in the war so far

World

Plan ‘B’? What Russia plans next in Ukraine

Russia appears to have abandoned for now the initial aim in its invasion of Ukraine of seizing Kyiv and ousting the Ukrainian government.

21 hours ago

World

Taliban bans opium poppy cultivation, along with wine, heroin, and other drugs

Cultivating the opium poppy in Afghanistan was banned on Sunday, along with wine, heroin, and other drugs.

21 hours ago

World

UN to release handbook of climate change solutions

UN climate experts are set to release what is expected to be the definitive guide to halting global warming.

17 hours ago
This handout satellite image released by Maxar Technologies shows a view of Yablonska Street in Bucha, Ukraine, on March 19, 2022, when bodies of civilians were on the street and found by Ukrainian officials weeks later when Russian forces withdrew This handout satellite image released by Maxar Technologies shows a view of Yablonska Street in Bucha, Ukraine, on March 19, 2022, when bodies of civilians were on the street and found by Ukrainian officials weeks later when Russian forces withdrew

World

Satellite images show bodies in Bucha for weeks, rebutting Moscow claim

Mid-March satellite imagery of a Bucha street appears to show several bodies of civilians lying dead in or just off the roadway.

13 hours ago