Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Drills, red wine: Ukrainians ready for leak at Russia-held plant

There are few visible signs of panic in the city but locals say they know what to do in case of a possible incident at a nearby nuclear plant.
AFP

Published

The plant has been under Russian control since the first days of Moscow's invasion — © AFP Olga MALTSEVA
The plant has been under Russian control since the first days of Moscow's invasion — © AFP Olga MALTSEVA
Emmanuel PEUCHOT

In the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, couples stroll in a popular park and parents push their children on swings on a hot summer day.

There are few visible signs of panic in the city but locals say they know what to do in case of a possible incident at a nearby nuclear plant. Some say they have stocked up on food and water, and others have even bought masks and protective clothing.

“For the past year and a half we have been expecting the worst,” said Yevgenyia Chuksina, a local resident.

“The war has taught us that Russians are capable of anything,” said the 43-year-old journalist on maternity leave.

In recent days, Ukrainian authorities have ramped up warnings that Russia is planning to blow up the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Europe’s largest.

Located in Energodar around 50 kilometres (30 miles) southwest of the city of Zaporizhzhia, the plant has been under Russian control since the first days of Moscow’s invasion.

Kyiv says Russia has placed explosives at the plant and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged the international community to intervene. UN observers appealed on Wednesday for greater access to the plant.

Authorities in the city, which had a pre-war population of around 750,000 people, said they were readying in case of a radiation leak.

“It’s a major threat,” Olena Zhuk, the head of Zaporizhzhia’s regional council, told AFP. “People are preparing, the government is preparing”.

Officials said that locals have also stocked up on red wine which is believed to help defend against radiation exposure.

“It can be useful,” Zhuk said.

Memories of the Chernobyl disaster that hit Ukraine in 1986 still haunt the war-torn country.

At the end of June, city authorities held drills to simulate the mass evacuation of 138,000 people living within 50 kilometres of the plant.

That would be “the worst case scenario,” Zhuk said.

– ‘Suits and masks’ –

Strolling with his companion in a park near the Dnipro River Danylo, a 27-year-old entrepreneur, said he was constantly monitoring the situation.

“We’ve made some preparations,” he said.

“We’ve bought protective suits, masks, and shoe covers just in case. And we are closely monitoring news.”

Zhuk, the head of the regional council, said that authorities would initiate various responses depending on the “type” of incident at the plant, adding potential fallout could be “local, very local or not local”.

UN observers appealed on Wednesday for greater access to the plant. — © AFPShe said she believed Russia might stage an incident if Kyiv’s forces advanced to the area in their counteroffensive.

“I personally think that the accident will be local,” she said.

She said that Russians did not need to do anything “spectacular”.

“They need to take pictures of the burning nuclear power plant to justify their departure” if Kyiv troops advance, she said.

In Russia, authorities have claimed Kyiv is plotting an act of “sabotage.”

Kyiv has since early June gone on the offensive in several parts of the front, including to the east of the power plant.

Ukraine’s health ministry has issued a statement to follow evacuation orders “in case of an explosion.”

It said residents most exposed to the radiation threat could be informed of evacuation points.

– ‘They scare us’ –

Iryna said she and her husband have stocked up on supplies.

“There is water at home, and there is food,” the 52-year-old real estate agent said.

“If this happens, we will seal all windows and doors shut,” she said.

Authorities set up stands to distribute leaflets about the dangers of mines but also the emergency response to any nuclear incident.

Many are hopeful that international pressure will help de-escalate the situation.

On Thursday, the Ukrainian military said tensions had “decreased” at the plant thanks to the armed forces and foreign-aided diplomatic efforts.

Lyubov Kovalenko, who fled the city of Energodar last September, said Russians would not dare to blow up the plant.

“They scare us and that’s all,” said the 69-year-old.

“They won’t do that. No, they won’t blow it up.”

In this article:Conflict, Energy, Nuclear, Russia, Ukraine News
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Meta's Threads is hoping to quickly become a major rival to Twitter Meta's Threads is hoping to quickly become a major rival to Twitter

Business

Twitter rivals pile up with Meta’s Threads launch

Facebook is jumping into the ring, launching its own contender to dethrone Twitter as the go-to website for the media, officials and celebrities.

21 hours ago
'Tamgout' cheese, a blend of the Swiss Gruyere and Dutch Gouda styles, has become a source of pride in the north African country 'Tamgout' cheese, a blend of the Swiss Gruyere and Dutch Gouda styles, has become a source of pride in the north African country

World

Alps to Atlas: Swiss-inspired cheese comes to Algeria mountains

'Tamgout' cheese, a blend of the Swiss Gruyere and Dutch Gouda styles, has become a source of pride in the north African country -...

17 hours ago
JetBlue said it will wind down a flying alliance with American Airlines after an unfavorable court ruling JetBlue said it will wind down a flying alliance with American Airlines after an unfavorable court ruling

Business

JetBlue to end American Airlines joint venture after court ruling

JetBlue said it will wind down a flying alliance with American Airlines after an unfavorable court ruling - Copyright AFP/File Stefani ReynoldsJetBlue said Wednesday...

23 hours ago
Investors will closely following Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's trip to China this week, with ties between the two countries strained by a number of key issues Investors will closely following Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's trip to China this week, with ties between the two countries strained by a number of key issues

World

Yellen heads to China as US seeks to stabilize ties

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is due to arrive in Beijing on Thursday, kicking off a high-level visit aimed at improving communication.

19 hours ago