Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

DRC leader calls for sanctions on Rwanda over rebel support

AFP

Published

Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi called for sanctions on neighboring Rwanda and demanded it withdraw its troops from the DRC
Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi called for sanctions on neighboring Rwanda and demanded it withdraw its troops from the DRC - Copyright AFP TIMOTHY A. CLARY
Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi called for sanctions on neighboring Rwanda and demanded it withdraw its troops from the DRC - Copyright AFP TIMOTHY A. CLARY

Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi called Wednesday for sanctions against Rwanda over its alleged support for rebels in the turbulent east of his country.

“The resurgence of the M23 terrorist group, backed by Rwanda, has triggered an unprecedented humanitarian crisis,” Tshisekedi told the UN General Assembly.

“This aggression constitutes a major violation of our national sovereignty. We call on the international community to firmly condemn these actions and to impose targeted sanctions against Rwanda for its destabilizing role,” he said.

“We demand the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of Rwandan troops from our territory.”

The mineral-rich east of the Democratic Republic of Congo has witnessed bursts of violence for decades, and Rwanda has voiced alarm over the presence of Hutu fighters linked to the 1994 genocide against Rwanda’s Tutsis.

The United States and France have backed allegations by the DRC of Rwandan meddling to support the M23, who are primarily Tutsis. The Kigali government denies military involvement.

The UN Security Council recently called for an end to foreign support for the M23 rebels, without naming Rwanda.

Tshisekedi also voiced concern about groups such as Islamic State in Africa.

“The terrorism that has ravaged our country is closely linked to the plundering and illegal exploitation of our natural resources,” he said.

“These criminal activities increase insecurity and finance armed groups, aggravating conflicts in the Great Lakes region,” he said.

“It is imperative that the United Nations consider severe sanctions against actors responsible for economic crimes so as to break the vicious cycle.”

In this article:Conflict, Diplomacy, Drc, Rwanda, Un
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Actress and singer Lady Gaga at the premiere of her new movie 'Joker: Folie a Deux' in Venice Actress and singer Lady Gaga at the premiere of her new movie 'Joker: Folie a Deux' in Venice

Entertainment

Lady Gaga plants lipstick smile on ‘Mona Lisa’ in Louvre clip

Lady Gaga comes face to face with the "Mona Lisa" in the Louvre and plants a lipstick smile on her face in a new...

5 hours ago
Volkswagen CEO Oliver Blume is aiming for a package of measures to shore up the carmaker Volkswagen CEO Oliver Blume is aiming for a package of measures to shore up the carmaker

Business

Volkswagen crisis pits homegrown leaders against each other

Volkswagen CEO Oliver Blume is aiming for a package of measures to shore up the carmaker - Copyright AFP Tobias SCHWARZLéa PERNELLEVolkswagen managers and...

16 hours ago

Business

Princess Zelda takes the lead in ‘Echoes of Wisdom’

Princess Zelda will shed her role as the damsel in distress to play the heroine.

15 hours ago
Anders Keith Anders Keith

Entertainment

Anders Keith talks about starring in ‘Frasier’ on Paramount+

Actor Anders Keith chatted about starring in "Frasier" on Paramount+, where he plays David Crane.

23 hours ago