Drama over vaccine mandates intensify, endangering public health and safety

In New York City, an irregular number of more than 2,000 firefighters took medical leave in a “sickout” protesting the COVID-19 vaccine mandate over the past week, raising the possibility the protests could spread across the country.

These first responders have faced accusations from officials that those misusing sick leave are neglecting their oath and endangering the health and safety of city residents.

According to New York City Fire Department (FDNY) Commissioner Daniel Nigro, the number of medical leave cases has dramatically increased since the city has set a deadline for the unions’ vaccination, with about 700 people calling out sick per day, compared to about 200 people generally.

“Our fire officers’ union is not participating in this medical leave … but our firefighters most definitely are,” he said during a briefing. “I asked them to rethink this, to remember their oath of office.” The majority of those calling in sick are unvaccinated.

Brian Higgins, an adjunct lecturer at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice, said the likelihood of what happened in New York being repeated across the country makes it “prudent” for departments to prepare for the possibility, reports The Hill.

Higgins explains that not only could these “sickouts” result in prolonged response times, and a higher demand for overtime hours due to shortages of personnel, but the whole department becomes stressed.

“This is almost in some respects a game of chicken to see who blinks first,” he said. “All of these … police, firefighter unions — they talk to each other. They watch each other,” he added. “They’re getting a gauge of how this is going.”

CBS46 reports that speaking at a news conference, Mayor Bill de Blasio said approximately 9,000 city employees are on leave without pay as of Monday, out of a workforce of 378,000, for not complying with vaccine mandate regulations. He said public safety has not been compromised.

Press TV points out that the “clock is ticking for companies that want to continue gaining federal contracts under an executive order by President Joe Biden.” That executive order requires all federal employees and contractor employees to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by Dec. 8.

Despite the outspoken pushback over the vaccine mandate, a majority of FDNY employees, 82 percent, have gotten at least one vaccine dose, including 78 percent of firefighters. Further, In total, New York reached 92 percent of city employees being vaccinated as of Tuesday.

Other cities are dealing with union objections to vaccine requirements, including in Chicago, where a judge ruled this week that the city can’t enforce its end-of-year deadline for vaccines for officers until after arbitration with unions.