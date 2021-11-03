Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Life

Drama over vaccine mandates intensify, endangering public health and safety

In NYC, an irregular number of more than 2,000 firefighters took medical leave in a “sickout” protesting the COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Published

Over 82 percent of New York firefighters are vaccinated, along with 85 percent of the city's police officers. Source - FDNY
Over 82 percent of New York firefighters are vaccinated, along with 85 percent of the city's police officers. Source - FDNY

In New York City, an irregular number of more than 2,000 firefighters took medical leave in a “sickout” protesting the COVID-19 vaccine mandate over the past week, raising the possibility the protests could spread across the country.

These first responders have faced accusations from officials that those misusing sick leave are neglecting their oath and endangering the health and safety of city residents. 

According to New York City Fire Department (FDNY) Commissioner Daniel Nigro, the number of medical leave cases has dramatically increased since the city has set a deadline for the unions’ vaccination, with about 700 people calling out sick per day, compared to about 200 people generally.

“Our fire officers’ union is not participating in this medical leave … but our firefighters most definitely are,” he said during a briefing. “I asked them to rethink this, to remember their oath of office.” The majority of those calling in sick are unvaccinated.

Brian Higgins, an adjunct lecturer at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice, said the likelihood of what happened in New York being repeated across the country makes it “prudent” for departments to prepare for the possibility, reports The Hill.

Higgins explains that not only could these “sickouts” result in prolonged response times, and a higher demand for overtime hours due to shortages of personnel, but the whole department becomes stressed.

“This is almost in some respects a game of chicken to see who blinks first,” he said. “All of these … police, firefighter unions — they talk to each other. They watch each other,” he added. “They’re getting a gauge of how this is going.”

CBS46 reports that speaking at a news conference, Mayor Bill de Blasio said approximately 9,000 city employees are on leave without pay as of Monday, out of a workforce of 378,000, for not complying with vaccine mandate regulations. He said public safety has not been compromised.

Press TV points out that the “clock is ticking for companies that want to continue gaining federal contracts under an executive order by President Joe Biden.” That executive order requires all federal employees and contractor employees to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by Dec. 8.

Despite the outspoken pushback over the vaccine mandate, a majority of FDNY employees, 82 percent, have gotten at least one vaccine dose, including 78 percent of firefighters. Further, In total, New York reached 92 percent of city employees being vaccinated as of Tuesday.

Other cities are dealing with union objections to vaccine requirements, including in Chicago, where a judge ruled this week that the city can’t enforce its end-of-year deadline for vaccines for officers until after arbitration with unions.

In this article:Fdny, Federal Vaccine mandate, growing number of calls out sick, Politics, Protest, sickouts
Written By

Karen Graham is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for environmental news. Karen's view of what is happening in our world is colored by her love of history and how the past influences events taking place today. Her belief in man's part in the care of the planet and our environment has led her to focus on the need for action in dealing with climate change. It was said by Geoffrey C. Ward, "Journalism is merely history's first draft." Everyone who writes about what is happening today is indeed, writing a small part of our history.

You may also like:

World

The rise of Green parties has moved global warming up the list of the world’s priorities

Climate activists have always had a presence at the global climate conference, dating back to the first one in 1995.

7 hours ago

World

New York elects Black ex-cop Adams as next mayor

Ex-policeman Eric Adams was elected New York City's next mayor on Tuesday and will become just the second African American NYC mayor.

10 hours ago
Dutch reintroduce Covid curbs as cases rise: PM Dutch reintroduce Covid curbs as cases rise: PM

World

Dutch reintroduce Covid curbs as cases rise: PM

Outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte gives a press conference on the new coronavirus measures, in the Hague, on November 2, 2021 - Copyright...

21 hours ago

Life

New bid for C. diff infection to become ‘nationally’ notifiable

Over 41 individuals lose their life to a Clostridium difficile infection in the United States of America alone every day.

10 hours ago