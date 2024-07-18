Connect with us

Donald Trump’s crazy year

Donald Trump caps off a crazy year with his coronation as the Republican Party’s presidential nominee.
AFP

Published

Image: © Digital Journal
Camille CAMDESSUS

After obliterating his Republican rivals, becoming the first former president convicted of a crime and surviving an assassination attempt, Donald Trump caps off a crazy year with his coronation as the Republican Party’s presidential nominee.

– Trump the victor –

From the first night of the 2024 primaries — the Iowa caucuses — Donald Trump dominated the competition.

The former president was thought to be in political trouble just a few months earlier given his mounting legal problems, but he easily clinched victory in the Midwest state.

Though several Republican hopefuls had campaigned across the state’s rural agricultural landscape, Trump walked away with victories in 98 of Iowa’s 99 counties.

The only one who stayed in the race after that night was Nikki Haley, the former UN ambassador and South Carolina governor.

Though she tried to define herself as a moderate alternative to Trump, she eventually dropped out in early March after Trump claimed more than a dozen primary victories on “Super Tuesday.”

– Trump the convict –

After weeks spent in court during his highly publicized hush money trial, Trump was found guilty on May 30 on 34 counts of falsifying business records to cover up payments made to a former porn star.

Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee on July 16, 2024

Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee on July 16, 2024 – Copyright AFP ANGELA WEISS

The historic verdict was a blow to Trump, who became the only former president to have been convicted on criminal charges.

Sentencing in the case had been scheduled for July 11, but a recent ruling by the Supreme Court regarding presidential immunity has delayed the hearing until the fall.

– Trump the survivor –

On July 13, Trump was on stage for a campaign rally in Pennsylvania when shots rang out.

A 20-year-old man had climbed onto the roof of a nearby building and aimed for the former president, who was wounded in his right ear.

As spectators ducked on the ground, US Secret Service rushed to protect Trump, who raised his fist in the air with blood dripping down his face.

Photos of the scene immediately spread around the globe.

– Trump the nominee –

Less than 24 hours after the attempt on his life, Trump landed in Milwaukee for the Republican National Convention.

Unlike the chaos of the 2016 convention, however, Trump reigns as the head of his party, with former rivals spending all week singing his praises on stage.

On Thursday, Trump will accept the Republican nomination for president in the November general election, which, according to polls, he is well on the way to winning — the culmination of a landmark year.

AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

