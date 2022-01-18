Dissident Iran-Swede tried in Tehran for 'corruption on earth'

Iranian-swedish dissident Habib Chaab attends the first hearing of his trial in Iran's capital Tehran on January 18, 2022 - Copyright NEW ZEALAND DEFENCE FORCE/AFP Handout

The trial of Iranian-Swedish dissident Habib Chaab started in Tehran on Tuesday, state television showed, with charges including terrorism and “spreading corruption on earth” punishable by the death sentence.

Chaab, in his late forties, has been held in Iran since late 2020 after he disappeared during a visit to Turkey. He has previously appeared in a video, broadcast by Iranian state television, in which he claimed responsibility for launching an attack and working with Saudi intelligence services.

“He is accused of spreading corruption on earth through the formation, management and leadership of a group called the Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahvaz and planning and carrying out terrorist operations and destroying public property,” the prosecutor’s representative said.

State television showed recorded footage of the session that ran for almost an hour, a rare occurrence in Iranian courts.

Tehran designates the Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahvaz (ASMLA) a terrorist group, and blames it for a string of attacks in the southwestern Khuzestan province.

The group carried out “bombings at government and public centres, espionage, armed attacks and acts against national security”, leading to the death and injury of 74 Iranians, the representative added.

In addition to the accused, other leaders of the group based in Europe including Denmark, The Netherlands and Sweden, with the financial and logistical support of Saudi Arabia, were in charge of terrorist attacks in Iran, according to the prosecution.

The group’s main objective was “the disintegration of the Iranian province of Khuzestan”, the prosecution said.

Oil-rich Khuzestan has a large Arabic minority which has complained of being marginalised by the authorities.

Chaab disappeared during a visit to Turkey in October 2020 and a month later appeared on Iran’s state television. He claimed responsibility for an attack in September 2018 on a military parade in the city of Ahvaz that killed at least 29 people.

Such videos are common in Iran, and are frequently condemned by rights groups arguing that they are often obtained under duress.

In December 2020, Turkish authorities announced the arrest of 11 people suspected of spying and involvement in his alleged kidnapping on behalf of Iran.